RoughRiders rally, snap Drillers' winning streak

Saturday night's scheduled pitching matchup at ONEOK Field will be one of the most anticipated of the season in the minors as top Los Angeles Dodgers mound prospect Bobby Miller duels for the Tulsa Drillers against Frisco's Jack Leiter, the second overall pick by the Texas Rangers in last year's draft.

Friday's pitching matchup also was attractive as Tulsa's Landon Knack, who is the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, made his 2022 home debut, against Frisco lefty Cody Bradford, who is regarded among the Rangers' top-20 prospects.

But it turned out a good night for the hitters as the RoughRiders outslugged the Drillers 8-6 in a game that featured six homers before 7,512 fans.

Blaine Crim was the hitting standout as he hit a two-run double that started Frisco's comeback and later homered. Sandro Fabian belted a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the fourth and the RoughRiders were never caught.

Frisco (18-13), after losing three in a row to Tulsa (18-12), ended the Drillers' season-high winning streak at five.

Bradford (3-2), who entered with a 9.45 ERA, struggled early as Tulsa scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game. But the lefty from Baylor settled down and lasted long enough, five innings, to pick up the win. He allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out 10 as he threw 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes.

Knack (0-1), in his second start of the season after coming off the injured list, was very sharp early with four strikeouts in the first two innings, before running into trouble. He allowed four hits and four runs in three-plus innings. He threw 65 pitches, including 35 strikes.

Tulsa scored twice in the first as Jacob Amaya led off with a single and moved to third on Michael Busch's double off the left-field wall. Both scored on James Outman's one-out single. Outman moved to third on Ryan Ward's hit-and-run single, but Bradford then got a break when Carson Taylor lined out. Bradford then struck out Lewis to strand runners at the corners and escaped the first down only 2-0.

Bradford struck out three of four batters in the second, but the other -- Amaya, socked a homer as the Drillers' lead increased to 3-0.

Frisco cut its deficit to 3-2 on Crim's two-out double in the third. In the fourth, Knack left after allowing a leadoff walk to Dustin Harris and J.P. Martinez's bunt hit.

Drillers reliever John Rooney came in and had Martinez picked off first, but interference was called on first baseman Brandon Lewis during the rundown, resulting in runners at second and third. Trey Hair's ground out drove in Harris and Fabian followed with the go-ahead homer over the left-field wall.

Rooney also gave up the homers in the fifth to Crim and Martinez as Frisco extended its lead to 8-3.

Tulsa responded with homers by Andy Pages in the fifth and Devin Mann in the eighth, but Frisco closer Fer Ozuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the RoughRiders' win.

ROUGHRIDERS 8, DRILLERS 6

Frisco;002;330;000;—;8;9;1

Tulsa;210;010;020;—;6;12;1

Bradford, Anderson (5), Jacobsen (8), Ozuna (9) and Procyshen; Knack, Rooney (4), Jimenez (9) and Taylor. W: Bradford (3-2). L: Knack (0-1). Save: Ozuna (3). HR: Frisco, Crim (7), Fabian (4), Martinez (5); Tulsa, Amaya (8), Pages (3), Mann (2). RBI: Frisco, Crim 3 (23), Fabian 2 (12), Martinez 2 (12), Hair (13); Tulsa, Feduccia 3 (11), Outman 2 (23), Mann 2 (6), Pages (21), Amaya (18). E: Frisco, Procyshen (2); Tulsa, Lewis (2). LOB: Frisco 4, Tulsa 8. T: 2:40. A: 7,512.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.