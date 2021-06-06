Rain suspends Drillers' road trip finale against Naturals

Tuesday

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Driller bits

Wet ending: The Drillers’ road trip finale Sunday afternoon at Springdale was suspended due to rain with Northwest Arkansas leading 1-0 with one out in the top of the second inning. The Naturals scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI double. Ryan Pepiot was the Drillers’ pitcher and Jeren Kendall had Tulsa’s lone hit off NWA’s Marcelo Martinez. The game will be resumed July 20 when the teams next meet at ONEOK Field because the Drillers won’t return to Arvest Ballpark this season. Tulsa went 8-3 on the trip after winning three of five against the Naturals. Monday will be an off day for the Drillers before they host Wichita in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday.