 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rain suspends Drillers' road trip finale against Naturals
0 Comments
Drillers report

Rain suspends Drillers' road trip finale against Naturals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge

Gerardo Carrillo is scheduled to be the Drillers' starting pitcher Tuesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Emig and Haisten, episode 21: Plenty of excitement for sports junkies in this great sports state

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 2.05 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-0, 2.82 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita

Driller bits

Wet ending: The Drillers’ road trip finale Sunday afternoon at Springdale was suspended due to rain with Northwest Arkansas leading 1-0 with one out in the top of the second inning. The Naturals scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI double. Ryan Pepiot was the Drillers’ pitcher and Jeren Kendall had Tulsa’s lone hit off NWA’s Marcelo Martinez. The game will be resumed July 20 when the teams next meet at ONEOK Field because the Drillers won’t return to Arvest Ballpark this season. Tulsa went 8-3 on the trip after winning three of five against the Naturals. Monday will be an off day for the Drillers before they host Wichita in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News