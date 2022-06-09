`Quality starts' not enough for Drillers in Naturals' doubleheader sweep

Tulsa Drillers starting pitchers John Rooney and Landon Knack delivered solid performances, but it wasn’t enough to keep Northwest Arkansas from sweeping a doubleheader Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

NWA’s Jake Means had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning of the opener and left-hander Anthony Veneziano pitched a three-hitter in the nightcap to lead the Naturals to 5-3 and 3-0 victories.

“Both starters kept us in the game and threw the ball good enough to win,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Those were quality starts.”

It was a rough night for the Drillers (29-22) with just over two weeks left in the Texas League’s first-half race as they fell 1½ games behind Wichita, which split a doubleheader at Arkansas.

The solo shutout by Veneziano (2-4) was only the second in the TL this season — the other also was a seven-inning effort. It was Veneziano’s first career complete game and shutout in 43 pro starts since being the Kansas City Royals’ 10th-round draft pick in 2019 from Coastal Carolina.

“They made some good pitches, we hit some balls hard but right at them and we didn’t have enough good at-bats,” Hennessey said.

In the opener, Rooney coasted through five innings, except for giving up fourth-inning homers to Nick Loftin and Logan Porter sandwiched around Michael Massey’s infield hit when Rooney didn’t cover first as the Naturals erased a 3-0 deficit. Rooney faced the minimum three hitters in each of his other four innings. The lefty didn’t allow a walk and struck out four as he threw 46 of his 63 pitches for strikes.

“He was locating well and did a good job of mixing his pitches,” Hennessey said.

Knack (1-4), regarded among the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top 10 prospects, came back from two tough three-inning outings and allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) over five innings. He walked two and struck out nine as he threw 78 pitches, including 48 strikes.

“It was encouraging although he is better than what he showed,” Hennessey said. “

In Game 1, the Naturals (26-27) snapped a 3-3 tie with two runs in the seventh off reliever Jose Adames (0-1). Seuly Matias singled with one out and moved to third on John Rave’s double. Jake Means poked a go-ahead single and Rave scored an insurance run on a passed ball.

Tulsa jumped ahead on Brandon Lewis’s two-run homer in the second after Ryan Ward was hit by a pitch. It was Lewis’s first homer since May 17.

The Drillers added a run in the third, but the Drillers missed a chance to break the game open when Lewis struck out to leave the bases loaded.

NWA relievers Christian Chamberlain (1-0) and Jonah Dipoto combined to retire 10 of the last 12 Drillers hitters, giving up only a pair of singles by Devin Mann.

In Game 2, NWA’s Maikel Garcia led off the first with a double. Nick Loftin doubled off the right-field wall, but Garcia was going to hold at third base until outfielder Andy Pages’ throw to second skipped away.

NWA’s other two runs came in the fourth. John Rave drew a leadoff walk and Tucker Bradley reached when Knack fell down while fielding a bunt hit. Matias and Means each followed with RBI singles. Knack, however, recovered and retired the next six batters to close out his start, including four strikeouts.

But a 3-0 lead was plenty for Veneziano, who retired 11 of the last 12 Drillers batters. He walked one and struck out five. Veneziano threw 46 of his 79 pitches for strikes as he lowered his ERA from 7.54 to 6.34.

Game 1

NATURALS 5, DRILLERS 3

NW Arkansas 000 300 2 — 5 6 0

Tulsa 021 000 0 — 3 5 0

Biasi, Chamberlain (4), Dipoto (7) and Porter; Rooney, Leasure (6), Adames (7) and Feduccia. W: Chamberlain (1-0). L: Adames (0-1). Save: Dipoto (2). HR: NW Arkansas, Loftin (6), Porter (7); Tulsa, Lewis (3). RBI: NW Arkansas, Porter 2 (21), Loftin (30), Means (20); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (11), Ward (35). LOB: NW Arkansas 2, Tulsa 7. T: 1:54. A: 4,036.

Game 2

NATURALS 3, DRILLERS 0

NW Arkansas 100 200 0 — 3 5 0

Tulsa 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Veneziano and Stupienski; Knack, Drury (6), Varland (7), Hernandez (7) and Taylor. W: Veneziano (2-4). L: Knack (1-4). RBI: NW Arkansas, Matias (30), Means (21). E: Tulsa, Pages (2). DP: NW Arkansas 1. LOB: NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 5. T: 1:41. A: 4,706.

