Pro baseball: Oakland selects Berryhill graduate Zach Jackson; Dodgers lose four Drillers in Rule 5 draft

Former Berryhill pitcher Zach Jackson was selected by the Oakland Athletics from the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft's Triple-A phase Thursday.

Jackson, 25, was 9-0 with a 3.97 ERA in 46 appearances for Triple-A Buffalo in 2019. He didn't play in 2020 as the minor league season was canceled.

Jackson was a third-round draft choice by Toronto in 2016 from the University of Arkansas. In 2013, Jackson led Berryhill to the Class 4A state title and was an All-State selection.

During the draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost four recent Drillers, who were part of Tulsa winning three consecutive division titles and a pennant from 2017-19.

In the major league phase, the Colorado Rockies selected reliever Jordan Sheffield as the seventh pick. Sheffield was 2-3 with a 3.58 ERA and six saves for the Drillers in 2019.

Relief pitcher Shea Spitzbarth was the top pick in the Triple-A phase by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Spitzbarth had a 3.18 ERA in 102 appearances for Tulsa from 2017-19.

Also picked in the Triple-A phase were infielders Errol Robinson (Cincinnati Reds) and Drew Jackson (New York Mets). Robinson batted .266 over three seasons with the Drillers while Jackson batted .289 in 18 playoff games for Tulsa in '17-18. Drew Jackson was a Rule 5 pick by the Baltimore Orioles and started the '19 season in the majors with them before being returned to the Dodgers.

