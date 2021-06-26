Pro baseball column: St. Louis Cardinals floundering at all levels

It’s been a miserable season so far throughout the St. Louis Cardinals organization and the forecast for the rest of the season is ominous.

At the major league level, the Cards are a huge disappointment after reaching the 2019 NLCS and 2020 playoffs. Hopes were high coming into the season after the acquisition of perennial all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has not disappointed. But an injury to pitching ace Jack Flaherty, who was 8-1, helped send the team into a freefall as St. Louis is only 7-16 in June.

Besides Arenado, slugging outfielder Tyler O’Neill and closer Alex Reyes, the bright spots are pitcher Adam Wainwright, who is about to turn 40, and catcher Yadier Molina, who will be 39 on July 13. Wainwright saved St. Louis again Saturday with another strong performance to key a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. He is 4-1 in his past six starts and has a 2.46 ERA in June.

The Cardinals offense, near the bottom of the majors, has been dragged down by infielder Matt Carpenter (.178) and Paul DeJong (.165). Leadoff hitter Tommy Edman’s month-long swoon has been a major problem and so is the lack of any punch from the bench. Edman’s slide is more glaring because he has been the leadoff hitter for most of the season.