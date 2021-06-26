Pro baseball column: St. Louis Cardinals floundering at all levels

It’s been a miserable season so far throughout the St. Louis Cardinals organization and the forecast for the rest of the season is ominous.
At the major league level, the Cards are a huge disappointment after reaching the 2019 NLCS and 2020 playoffs. Hopes were high coming into the season after the acquisition of perennial all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has not disappointed. But an injury to pitching ace Jack Flaherty, who was 8-1, helped send the team into a freefall as St. Louis is only 7-16 in June.
Besides Arenado, slugging outfielder Tyler O’Neill and closer Alex Reyes, the bright spots are pitcher Adam Wainwright, who is about to turn 40, and catcher Yadier Molina, who will be 39 on July 13. Wainwright saved St. Louis again Saturday with another strong performance to key a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. He is 4-1 in his past six starts and has a 2.46 ERA in June.
The Cardinals offense, near the bottom of the majors, has been dragged down by infielder Matt Carpenter (.178) and Paul DeJong (.165). Leadoff hitter Tommy Edman’s month-long swoon has been a major problem and so is the lack of any punch from the bench. Edman’s slide is more glaring because he has been the leadoff hitter for most of the season.
Edman recently criticized the lack of a game plan for Cardinals hitters — so that answers why St. Louis has scored two runs or less in about 40% of their games. That reflects poorly on hitting coach Jeff Albert, whose hiring in 2019 was supposed to correct the Cardinals’ offensive woes but the opposite has occurred.
The pitching has been a disaster and ranks near the bottom of the National League. Walks have been a problem all season for the Cards’ staff, which is the worst in the majors in that category and that’s a problem throughout the entire system. Carlos Martinez has a 13.73 ERA in five June starts and is 3-9 overall with a 6.78 ERA. It says a lot about the Cardinals’ state of pitching that he is still in the rotation.
Manager Mike Shildt’s job should be safe despite the team’s lethargic play, but a shakeup on the coaching staff or in the front office wouldn’t be surprising.
The only reason for optimism in St. Louis is that the Cardinals have been a second-half team in recent years, they have a weak schedule coming up and the NL Central is mediocre, but they are in fourth place and in a sizable hole due to their June swoon.
For the Cardinals (37-40), it’s bad enough that the major league team is floundering, but what makes this summer worse is that there doesn’t appear to be much help in a weak farm system.
All four full-season farm teams are in last place and way below .500 (records through Friday) — Triple-A Memphis (17-29), Double-A Springfield (16-29), high Single-A Peoria (19-27) and low Single-A Palm Beach (16-30). All four rank last in their leagues in ERA, except for Memphis, which is 19th out of 20 in Triple-A East at 5.55 — the lowest of the four affiliates.
The Cardinals’ minor league hitters are doing slightly better. Springfield infielder Nolan Gorman is living up to his billing as one of baseball’s top prospects with 10 homers, 25 RBIs and a .286 batting average. St. Louis’ front office should resist any deal for a rent-a-player that involves Gorman. Palm Beach third baseman Jordan Walker, last year’s first-round draft choice, looks very promising with a .352 batting average and six homers.
Top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, a lefty obtained from Tampa Bay in the Randy Arozarena deal that right now looks real bad for St. Louis, is doing decently with Memphis — he’s 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA and improving, but 2019 first-round pick Zack Thompson is 0-5 with an 8.60 ERA at Memphis. He has walked 22 in 30 1/3 innings — typical numbers for the 2021 Cardinals organization.
However, Springfield, which will wrap up a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field, has a few interesting prospects besides Gorman who provide some hope for the organization.
Outfielder Alec Burleson, a 2020 second-round draft choice, is batting .308 with six homers in his first pro season. Another outfielder, Nick Plummer, a 2015 first-round draft choice who had struggled in his previous four pro seasons at lower levels, is suddenly blossoming with a .293 batting average. Catcher Ivan Herrera is only batting .209, but still could eventually be Molina’s successor and pitcher Andre Pallante is 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA.
The tradition-rich Cardinals have been known for their patience during the quarter-century of William DeWitt Jr.’s ownership and that has usually served them well, but the organization looks broken and changes from top to bottom appear to be needed.
Pavlesic’s return
Dave Pavlesic, who won the 1965 Texas League batting title with the Tulsa Oilers, returned to Tulsa this weekend for the first time since graduating from the University of Tulsa in 1969. Pavlesic, who played for Tulsa from 1964-68, enjoyed being back in Tulsa and his first visit to ONEOK Field.
“I’m loving it,” said Pavlesic, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game while wearing a replica cap and jersey (courtesy of Wayne McCombs and Glen Turner) from the 1968 Oilers, who won the Pacific Coast League title. “My family’s having a wonderful time. Tulsa to me is home. I love this town and I love the people. Baseball is Tulsa and Tulsa is baseball.”
Notable
Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and University of Oklahoma pitcher, allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his second start with Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday. Cavalli walked four and struck out 11 as he received no-decision in a 4-2 loss to Altoona. Overall this season between Single-A Wilmington and Harrisburg, he is 3-2 with a 2.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings...
Former Jenks and Oklahoma State pitcher Thomas Hatch has a 1.88 ERA in five appearances on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Buffalo (Toronto).