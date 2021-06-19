Pro baseball column: Popular '60s batting champ Dave Pavlesic returns to Tulsa next weekend for book signings at Drillers games

When Matt Beaty won the Texas League batting title in 2017, he was the first Tulsa player to achieve that feat since Dave Pavlesic in 1965.
Next weekend, Pavlesic, 83, will be in Tulsa for the first time since he graduated from the University of Tulsa in '69. He will be at ONEOK Field on Friday and Saturday for the Drillers' games against the Springfield Cardinals to sign copies of his new autobiography, "I Was Born to Play Baseball." He will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before one of those games.
"I'm more excited than a little kid with his first toy," Pavlesic said about returning to Tulsa. "The people of Tulsa were so great to me. I am so anxious to see everyone and to show my family the city."
Pavlesic, a catcher who could also play other positions, was one of Tulsa's most popular players during his five seasons with the Oilers from 1964-68. His baseball career was definitely unique and one of the most interesting in Tulsa pro baseball history.
It's rare for a player to spend five seasons with the same minor league team — it's especially rare when those were the only five seasons he spent as a player in affiliated baseball. Except for three games as a player-manager, he never played below Double-A. Tulsa was in Double-A for his first two seasons before moving to Triple-A. (Tulsa was in Triple-A from 1966-76 before rejoining the Texas League in '77.)
Pavlesic's baseball career brought him in contact with many Hall-of-Famers. The book begins with a story about an off-the-field night he spent in spring training with Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and other notables. He also recalls playing baseball against pro football legend Mike Ditka.
Pavlesic was not a fan of his last Tulsa manager, Hall-of-Fame pitcher Warren Spahn. The book includes a clubhouse meeting when he criticized Spahn's managing. Pavlesic admits he's not politically correct.
"I tell it like it is," he said.
And that comes across in his book. Six years ago, he started writing down some of his memories to share with his family and friends, who encouraged him to write a book.
It was completed in March with the help of former Oilers teammate Lou Vickery, publisher of Upword Press. They had not been in contact since they were roommates with Tulsa in '64.
In 2018, the memoir, "I'm Keith Hernandez," provided a behind-the-scenes look from a player's perspective at a great era of Tulsa pro baseball in the '70s and Pavlesic's does the same for the '60s.
Winning seemed to follow Pavlesic wherever he went. Tulsa made the playoffs in four of his five seasons. The '68 Oilers won the Pacific Coast League and are regarded as one of Triple-A's top teams in the past 75 years.
The St. Louis Cardinals won three pennants in the five years he was in their organization. In his one season as a college player at Mayville State, his team went to the NAIA World Series.
During the offseason, he studied at TU, where he helped coach Gene Shell. He instructed some of the players who were part of the Golden Hurricane's College World Series runner-up team in '69.
As a manager in the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds farm systems in the early '70s, he worked with players who helped those teams enjoy considerable success during that decade. He managed a pennant winner in '72 in what his final season in pro baseball — except for being a batting practice pitcher for the Houston Astros in the early '80s.
Pavlesic, who spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps after a turbulent childhood in Pittsburgh, didn't debut in affiliated baseball until he was 26 when he signed with the San Francisco Giants, who assigned him to El Paso in the TL. But after a month, Major League Baseball commissioner Ford Frick voided his contract due to eligibility issues related to the ending of his college career.
"I thought at that time, 'Here we go again, more broken dreams,'" Pavelsic said. "But everyone has to fail at some point to be successful. My advice is to go for your dream. For me, it all worked out. Being released and coming to Tulsa was one of the best things that ever happened to me."
Pavlesic had played well during a three-game series against Tulsa and that led to him being signed by the Cardinals, and joining the Oilers. While in Tulsa, Pavlesic's wife Betty was a teacher at Booker T. Washington. Injuries ended Pavlesic's career as a player at age 31 during spring training in 1969 — preventing his sixth season with Tulsa that would've been spent as Hall-of-Fame catcher Ted Simmons' backup.
After baseball, they moved to Billings, Montana, where he was a manager in 1970, and later to Houston, where they could expand their women's clothing business. In '87, Pavlesic became a hair stylist and one of his regular customers was late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.
"I didn't make a lot of money in baseball but it opened a lot of doors for me," Pavlesic said. "I've told Betty that at times I regretted us not staying in Tulsa. Baseball and Tulsa were a springboard to the success I've had in life. I love Tulsa."
(Full disclosure: I assisted with the book's editing.)
Throwback game
For a Double-A game, there were two rarities in the Drillers' 2-0 loss on Friday night at Arkansas. Penn Murfee threw a three-hit shutout as he went nine innings. To put that in perspective, the Drillers haven't had a pitcher go past the sixth. Also, Murfee was allowed to pitch out of a ninth-inning jam in a tight game as the Drillers had two runners on base with one out. Not very often does a starting pitcher get that opportunity.
Notable
For the third consecutive year, Union graduate Drew Rucinski is one of the top pitchers in the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) League. He is 7-3 with a 2.51 ERA for the defending champion NC Dinos. Rucinski has won his last four starts with two runs allowed in 28 innings during that stretch....
Ryan Vilade, a 2017 All-World Awards finalist from Stillwater, is batting .285 in 35 games for Triple-A Albuquerque (Rockies)....
Former Bishop Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds is batting .293 in 28 games for Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox)...
Owasso graduate Braden Webb is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Double-A Biloxi (Brewers).