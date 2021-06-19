Pro baseball column: Popular '60s batting champ Dave Pavlesic returns to Tulsa next weekend for book signings at Drillers games

When Matt Beaty won the Texas League batting title in 2017, he was the first Tulsa player to achieve that feat since Dave Pavlesic in 1965.

Next weekend, Pavlesic, 83, will be in Tulsa for the first time since he graduated from the University of Tulsa in '69. He will be at ONEOK Field on Friday and Saturday for the Drillers' games against the Springfield Cardinals to sign copies of his new autobiography, "I Was Born to Play Baseball." He will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before one of those games.

"I'm more excited than a little kid with his first toy," Pavlesic said about returning to Tulsa. "The people of Tulsa were so great to me. I am so anxious to see everyone and to show my family the city."

Pavlesic, a catcher who could also play other positions, was one of Tulsa's most popular players during his five seasons with the Oilers from 1964-68. His baseball career was definitely unique and one of the most interesting in Tulsa pro baseball history.