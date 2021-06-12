Pro baseball column: Playoff chances improving for minor league teams; Bixby's Cade Cavalli pitches gem

“It is important because you always want to play for something,” Hennessey said. “Each night means something whether we’re in first place or last place. There has to be something at the end of the year to play for. ... We certainly want playoffs at the end of the year.

“It only helps when you get to L.A. in front of all those people, it is a part of development.”

This is the first time in the Drillers’ 44 seasons that they haven’t played in a split-season format. Melega and Hennessey understand why that didn’t happen this season, but want it to be resumed in 2022.

“I’m a huge proponent of the split season,” Melega said. “I was disappointed we didn’t have it this year.”

Without the split season this year, it’s unknown what the playoff format would be for Double-A Central and other minor leagues this year.

“I think the farm directors are motivated to have the playoffs, so hopefully we will have a format announced around July 1,” Melega said. “One of two ways you can go — if you go a week you have the two division winners meet. If you feel you can go two weeks, you could have the first and second place teams meet to determine a division winner and then the finals. Yes, absolutely 100% emphatically, we’ve got to have playoffs.”