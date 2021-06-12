Pro baseball column: Playoff chances improving for minor league teams; Bixby's Cade Cavalli pitches gem

Before the season, there was the prevailing belief in pro baseball circles that there wouldn’t be any playoffs in the minor leagues this season.
And that’s still a possibility as Major League Baseball has not officially scheduled any playoffs for the minors after the regular season ends Sept. 19 — two weeks later than usual this year due to the season’s late start caused by COVID protocols.
However, there are increasing signs that there may be playoffs in the minors after all. Baseball America reported that MLB has told minor league teams to leave dates open in late September.
Playoffs had not been included on any schedules in order to leave the last two weeks of September available for any regular-season games that needed be made up due to COVID postponements. But with COVID so far not wiping out any games, odds are improving that there will be a postseason.
Tulsa Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega has always been confident that a postseason was possible this year.
“Everybody wants playoffs — farm directors, teams, coaches and the staffs,” Melega said. “My understanding is here in the next couple weeks there’s going to be a meeting with the farm directors where that’s going to be discussed and hopefully they will make a decision off that.”
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey is a strong believer that playoffs are a key part of player development. He has seen that with Drillers prospects in recent years who enjoyed success in the Texas League playoffs and went on to be contributors to the Los Angeles Dodgers winning a World Series last year.
“It is important because you always want to play for something,” Hennessey said. “Each night means something whether we’re in first place or last place. There has to be something at the end of the year to play for. ... We certainly want playoffs at the end of the year.
“It only helps when you get to L.A. in front of all those people, it is a part of development.”
This is the first time in the Drillers’ 44 seasons that they haven’t played in a split-season format. Melega and Hennessey understand why that didn’t happen this season, but want it to be resumed in 2022.
“I’m a huge proponent of the split season,” Melega said. “I was disappointed we didn’t have it this year.”
Without the split season this year, it’s unknown what the playoff format would be for Double-A Central and other minor leagues this year.
“I think the farm directors are motivated to have the playoffs, so hopefully we will have a format announced around July 1,” Melega said. “One of two ways you can go — if you go a week you have the two division winners meet. If you feel you can go two weeks, you could have the first and second place teams meet to determine a division winner and then the finals. Yes, absolutely 100% emphatically, we’ve got to have playoffs.”
Melega “is loving” the regular-season scheduling format change this year with all series going from Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays off.
“I think its good consistency for the fans, players and office staffs,” Melega said. “I’m hoping they can continue with that format.”
The Drillers, as did the other teams in Double-A Central, lost 10 home dates this season due to the season being pushed back, but many of those dates would have been Monday games that traditionally have the lowest attendances of the week.
Around the minors
Washington Nationals top prospect Cade Cavalli, who pitched for the University of Oklahoma and Bixby, fired seven no-hit innings for high Single-A Wilmington in a 3-0 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday night. Wilmington lost the no-hitter in the ninth. He walked two and struck out 15. Cavalli is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA. He has 71 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 40 2/3 innings...
The Battenfield brothers, Blake and Peyton, both former Oklahoma State and Verdigris pitchers, are off to a great start this season.
Blake is 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Peyton is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in seven games for high Single-A Bowling Green (Astros)....
Former Drillers and OU outfielder Cody Thomas is batting .268 with seven homers and 17 RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas (Athletics). Thomas homered twice in an 18-9 win over Reno on Saturday....
Some good news for St. Louis Cardinals fans during a bad stretch for the major league team -- top prospect Nolan Gorman became the first Springfield Cardinals player ever to hit three homers in a regular-season game. Gorman did it Saturday night in a 9-2 win over Arkansas. Two Springfield players, Mark Hamilton and Chris Swauger, have hit three homers in playoff games against the Drillers in Tulsa. Gorman is batting .328 with 10 homers, including seven in the past five games. Drillers fans will get their first chance to see Gorman when Springfield visits ONEOK Field for a six-game series starting June 22.