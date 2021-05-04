`Power arms' not enough for Drillers in season-opening loss

Mejia, who pitched in three major league games for the Miami Marlins last season before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks with two others for all-star outfielder Starling Marte, allowed three runs in five innings before reaching his pitch limit at 79. He gave up only four hits -- two homers, an infield single and a pop-fly triple that was lost in the twilight.

Each team scored a run in the second. Amarillo took a 1-0 lead on Jancarlos Cintron's two-out single that deflected off third base and into left field, driving in Dominic Miroglio, who doubled with one out.

Tulsa tied the game on Ryan Noda's opposite-field homer over the left-field wall.

Amarillo regained the lead in the fourth when Miroglio greeted reliever Aaron Ochsenbein with a two-run homer after Carrillo gave up Ryder Jones' leadoff single. Ochsenbeing then gave up a walk, before erasing that with a double-play grounder and then striking out four in a row.

Tulsa tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on Jacob Amaya's homer.

After Tulsa pitcher Darien Nunez struck out the side as he pitched around two hits in the top of the sixth, the Drillers had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the inning as they loaded the bases with one out, but Castillo struck out Carlos Rincon and Steve Berman to end the threat.