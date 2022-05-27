Pitching dominates as Drillers split with Cardinals

Friday’s doubleheader at ONEOK Field featured the two longest pitching performances by the Tulsa Drillers this season and the first complete game by an opposing hurler.

Springfield’s Gordon Graceffo went the distance in his Double-A debut to lead the Cardinals’ 3-2 victory in the opener. However, Tulsa came back to gain a split as Jose Martinez combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for a 2-0 win in the nightcap before 7,060 fans.

There were only a combined seven runs and 15 hits in the twin bill.

“Everybody threw the ball well tonight on both teams,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “You’ve got to tip the hat to the first guy (Graceffo) for them. He kept us off balance and had really good stuff.”

Graceffo, who had an 0.99 ERA in eight starts for High-A Peoria, came within one out of shutting out the Drillers. With a 3-0 lead, Graceffo gave up a pair of seventh-inning singles to Andy Pages and Devin Mann before Kody Hoese delivered a two-run single. Pinch-runner Jeren Kendall stole second before Graceffo retired Justin Yurchak on a pop-up to end the game.

It was the first pro complete game for Graceffo, a fifth-round draft choice from Villanova last year. Graceffo, who threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes, struck out four and didn’t issue a walk. He was the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league pitcher of the month for April.

Graceffo outdueled Landon Knack (1-2), who allowed only two hits in six innings — the longest start by a Tulsa pitcher this season. He also fanned four and didn’t give up a walk as he threw 50 of 76 pitches for strikes.

Nick Dunn’s second-inning homer was the only run for Springfield (18-25) against Knack.

“Landon Knack was unbelievable again,” Hennessey said. “I thought we had a strike-3 call on Dunn, we didn’t get the call and gave up the home run, but he pitched beautifully.”

Chandler Redmond’s two-run homer off reliever Guillermo Zuniga in the seventh gave Graceffo much-needed insurance.

In the nightcap, Martinez pitched 5⅓ innings in Tulsa’s second-longest start of the season. Martinez allowed three hits, walked four and struck out four. He threw 74 pitches, including 42 strikes, as he won his second start in a row.

“What I was impressed with was he didn’t pitch well at the start, threw six balls to start the game, but made a quick adjustment and was lights out after that,” Hennessey said.

Devin Mann was the hitting standout for the Drillers (26-16) as he went 3-for-5, including a second-inning homer in the nightcap. Mann is batting .369 in his past 13 games as he has raised his batting average from .225 to .299. His hot stretch coincided with Michael Busch’s promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“Credit to him, he knew with Busch at second base that he wasn’t going to get a lot of at-bats,” Hennessey said. “We told him to be patient, your time is coming. He’s a total pro and kept working in the cage, did what he could when he got in the lineup. Now he’s playing every day and seeing what he can do.”

Game 1

CARDINALS 3, DRILLERS 2 Springfield 010 000 2 — 3 3 0

Tulsa 000 000 2 — 2 6 0

Graceffo and Raposo; Knack, Zuniga (7) and Taylor. W: Graceffo (1-0). L: Knack (1-2). HR: Springfield, Dunn (2), Redmond (6). RBI: Springfield, Redmond 2 (24), Dunn (10); Tulsa, Hoese 2 (18). LOB: Springfield 1, Tulsa 4. T: 1:35.

Game 2

DRILLERS 2, CARDINALS 0

Springfield 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Tulsa 110 000 x — 2 3 0

Robles, Loutos (6) and Rodriguez; Martinez, Drury (6), Robertson (7) and Feduccia. W: Martinez (3-1). L: Robles (1-2). Save: Robertson (2). HR: Tulsa, Mann (5). RBI: Tulsa, Hoese (19), Mann (11). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: Springfield 7, Tulsa 2. T: 1:33. A: 7,060.

