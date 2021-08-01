Outfielder James Outman enjoys hot start for Drillers

Tuesday

Driller bits

Strong relief: Drillers right-hander Cyrillo Watson, who had an 11.25 ERA in five July appearances, pitched three shutout innings Sunday. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "That was one of his better outings of the year. He kept us in the game, kept getting ground balls, got soft contact, made pitches and gave us a chance."

Extended start: Gus Varland pitched into the second inning for the first time in four starts since coming off the injured list. Varland allowed three runs (two earned) in 1 1/3 inning as he threw 20 of 35 pitches for strikes He was limited to a combined 43 pitches in his previous three starts. "He had a really good first inning," Hennessey said. "Then in the second inning he had a four-pitch walk and it went downhill from there, but he came out healthy and the ball was coming out clean."