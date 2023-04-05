For Landon Knack, his promotion to the Tulsa Drillers late in the 2021 season was more than a chance to move up in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.

It also was an opportunity for Knack, a Tennessee native, to spend time with family members in Oklahoma, where he had never visited previously. The only previous time they had spent together was in Tennessee or on vacation in Florida.

Knack's father, John, was born in Oklahoma City.

"He spent some of his young childhood in Tulsa," Knack said. "I have some cousins and uncles that live out here. When I first came out here, I spent some time with my uncle who lives in Catoosa. I have a lot of family here in Oklahoma that comes and supports me, so it's nice to have a little bit of a connection here. It's been kind of cool to see them and connect with them."

Knack's family won't have to wait long to see him pitch this year. The right-hander will be the Drillers' Opening Night starter on Thursday when Tulsa hosts the San Antonio Missions in a Texas League season opener at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

"I think I'll have a little cheering section here, it'll be nice," Knack said. "It's also my first real Opening Day I get to experience, so getting to start on it is very exciting."

Knack spent all of last season with the Drillers, but was sidelined in the first few weeks with a hamstring injury. Knack, who is No. 23 in Baseball America's ranking of Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, was plagued by injuries all season and was 2-10 with a 5.01 ERA in 17 starts. He showed flashes of his potential with 80 strikeouts in 65 innings.

"Landon was banged up all year," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He was never right. He's healthy now, he's moving down the slope really good, he was up to 94 (mph) in his last outing and threw all four pitches for strikes. If he stays heathy, he'll be here just a short amount of time, a month to five weeks (before moving up). His delivery is really good, much improved from last year because he is healthy. He is definitely going to throw strikes where he wants to and command the ball."

In order to stay healthy, Knack revamped his diet during the offseason.

"Cleaned up a lot of things, changed my diet completely," Knack said. "And so now the body feels great, it's very nice, very exciting for me to go into the season feeling back like I'm at 100%.

"I took a test to see what foods bothered me and what didn't. I wound up finding out gluten really was an issue for me, eggs and other stuff were issues, kind of had to eliminate some things from my diet. Had to overhaul some of the way I eat.

"I feel like the way I bounce back from outings and from throwing is just like night and day, how much quicker I feel back to normal, how much faster I'm recovering. It's been a huge difference."

Knack, 25, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' second-round draft choice in 2020 out of East Tennessee State, the 60th selection overall. He was a combined 7-1 with Great Lakes and Tulsa in 2021.

Although Knack's 2022 season wasn't as successful as he would have liked, he hopes that experience will benefit him moving forward.

"I know what to expect, how things work around here," Knack said. "Having that experience, knowing what I have to do, it's helpful.

"Priority No 1 is to take care of everything I need to take care of -- my body and everything I need to do on the field, and let things take care of themselves."