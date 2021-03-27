 Skip to main content
Nolan Arenado's addition should lift Cards

Nolan Arenado's addition should lift Cards

Cardinals Astros Spring Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their infield and their lineup with the addition of third baseman Nolan Arenado in an offseason trade with Colorado.

 Lynne Sladky, AP

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Manager: Mike Shildt (fourth year)

2020 finish: 30-28 (NL Central, second)

2021 forecast: 88-74, first

Three storylines

1. Will Nolan Arenado live up to the hype and lift the offense?

It was a no-brainer for the Cards to acquire baseball’s top third baseman, a dominant hitter and fielder. St. Louis’ lineup needed an offensive boost and Arenado’s addition should give the Cards baseball’s top defensive infield. But recent big acquisitions from other teams have either not lived up to their billing or been flops in St. Louis. And Arenado has had a lackluster spring training. So there is a bit of concern despite his impeccable credentials.

2. Do the Cards have enough pitching?

Probably enough to win the NL Central, but not enough to go deep in the playoffs. Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright are solid, but the rest of the rotation is questionable although Carlos Martinez's outing Wednesday was encouraging. There is no set closer, but the return of Jordyn Hicks, who held that role before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, will help the bullpen, which cost St. Louis a spot in the NLDS last year.

3. Is Dylan Carlson the real deal?

Yes. The Cards’ top prospect had a sensational minor league season in 2019 but struggled for the most part in his major league debut last year. This spring, the outfielder looks as he did back in ’19, and he’s a strong rookie of the year candidate.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Breaking News