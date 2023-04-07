Opening Night couldn't have gone much better for the Tulsa Drillers.

Landon Knack and Emmet Sheehan combined on a two-hitter to lead the Drillers past the San Antonio Missions 7-0 before 6,912 fans on Thursday at ONEOK Field.

Back-to-back homers by Yusniel Diaz and Jonny DeLuca in the third inning gave the Drillers a 3-0 lead that was never threatened.

It was the Drillers' first shutout in a Texas League season or home opener since a 1-0 win over Shreveport on April 4, 2002 at old Drillers Stadium.

After former Los Angeles Dodgers all-star shortstop Bill Russell's ceremonial first pitch, Knack set the tone from the official opening pitch -- a 92-mph strike. San Antonio managed only four baserunners -- on two singles, a hit-by-pitch and an error. The Missions had one runner reach second -- Chandler Seagle had a one-put single and advanced a base on a wild pitch, but was stranded as right fielder Andy Pages snared defending Texas League batting champion Connor Hollis line drive.

Knack needed only 54 pitches, with 37 strikes, to complete his scheduled four-inning start. Sheehan then pitched the final five innings as he retired 15-of-16 batters, including the first 12, and struck out eight. He threw 34 of 63 pitches for strikes and was credited with the win.

"That's filthy stuff," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Sheehan's domination. "I think they stuck to the game plan real well They didn't try to overthrow. Sometimes that's what you do in your first outing in front of these fans, a packed house. Sometimes you get too amped up. I thought their emotions were great, mound presence was great."

In the bottom of the third, Kody Hoese led off with a single ahead of Diaz's homer.

For Diaz, it was his first game with the Drillers since his first stint with them in 2017-18. He picked up where he left off when Drillers fans last saw him nearly five year ago. Diaz went 7-for-9 with a homer in his final two games at ONEOK Field and then hit two homers in the Futures Game while representing Tulsa before being traded by the Dodgers to the Baltimore Orioles in the Manny Machado deal.

"(He) kind of got us going, relaxed us a little bit," Hennessey said.

The Drillers added four runs in the seventh on only one hit -- Diaz's leadoff infield single, that was followed by a hit-by-pitch, two walks, two wild pitches, Andy Pages' sacrifice fly and Brandon Lewis' groundout.

It was only the second win for the Drillers in their last seven home openers.

"Great game, great energy," Hennessey said.

DRILLERS 7, MISSIONS 0

San Antonio 000 000 000 — 0 2 0

Tulsa 003 000 40x — 7 10 1

Contreras, Espada (4), Bencomo (6), Mayberry (7), Hernandez (8) and Seagle; Knack, Sheehan (5) and Cartaya. W: Sheehan (1-0). L: Contreras (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Diaz (1), DeLuca (1). RBI: Tulsa, Diaz 2 (2), DeLuca (1), Pages (1), Lewis (1). E: Tulsa, Hoese (1). LOB: San Antonio 3, Tulsa 8. T: 2:19. A: 6,912.