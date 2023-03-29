Major League Baseball’s 2023 season starts Thursday with all 30 teams in action.

It’s the first time since 1968, when the season was pushed back due to Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral, that every MLB team will open on the same day.

The first games will be at 12:05 p.m. — San Francisco at the New York Yankees and Atlanta at Washington. Defending World Series champion Houston hosts the Chicago White Sox at 6:08 p.m.

The three closest major league teams will host openers at 3:10 p.m., as St. Louis meets Toronto, Texas faces defending National League champion Philadelphia and Kansas City plays Minnesota.

This will be the first time that St. Louis has opened against an American League team. In Kansas City, the Royals’ starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. Texas’ opener will feature the Rangers debut of pitcher Jacob de Grom, whose addition is one reason they have a chance to be this season’s biggest surprise, similar to what Philadelphia was last year.

Also at 3:10 p.m., the Colorado Rockies will visit San Diego. Blackmon, a former Tulsa Drillers outfielder, will make his 10th consecutive Opening Day start for the Rockies.

The Tulsa Drillers’ parent team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will host Arizona at 9:10 p.m. Former Drillers lefty Julio Urias, 37-10 over the past two seasons, will get his first Opening Day start.

Below are five Oklahoma natives who are players to watch in 2023:

J.T. REALMUTOPhiladelphia Phillies, Catcher

High school: MWC Carl Albert

Age: 32

2023 outlook: MLB’s highest-paid catcher is still in his prime as he enters the midway point of a $115.5 million, five-year contract signed before the ‘21 season. Already has experienced an interesting year as he played in the World Baseball Classic and his controversial ejection from Monday’s spring-training game drew national headlines outside of the baseball world.

2022 season: Overall, it was his best season as he had a career-high 84 RBIs to help the Phillies win the National League pennant. Batted .276 with 22 homers and career-high 21 stolen bases. Was seventh in the NL’s MVP voting. For the second time in his career, he was a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner. Had three homers in his first MLB postseason.

Career: Has 134 homers and 515 RBIs with a .275 batting average in nine seasons — his first six with the Marlins. A third-round draft choice in 2010, he was the quarterback that led Carl Albert over Bixby in the 2009 Class 5A state football championship game.

DYLAN BUNDY

New York Mets, Pitcher

High school: Owasso

Age: 30

2023 outlook: After signing as a free agent Saturday, will spend the first few weeks of the season in extended spring training or in the minors. Will be reunited with Mets manager Buck Showalter, who is familiar with Bundy from their time together with the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets are Bundy’s fourth major league organization in five years.

2022 season: Had an average year, but an improvement over ‘21 — averaging almost five innings in 29 starters. Went 8-8 with a 4.89 ERA. Opponents batted .271 — the highest off him since ‘18. Home runs were again a problem for him with 24 allowed in 140 innings.

Career: Has a 54-65 record with a 4.74 ERA in 190 games. Has 852 strikeouts in 910.1 innings. The 2011 draft’s fourth overall choice spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Had a career-high 13 wins in 2017.

JON GRAY

Texas Rangers, Pitcher

High school/colleges: Chandler/Eastern, OU

Age: 31

2023 outlook: If he can stay healthy, could be on his way to his best season after a strong spring training.

2022 season: Spent three stints on the Injured List. When he was healthy, was a solid performer in his first season away from Coors Field after signing a $56 million, four-year deal with the Rangers. Posted a 7-7 record with a 3.96 ERA. Opponents batted only .222 — the lowest average in his career.

Career: Has a 60-56 record with 983 strikeouts in 956.2 innings — his first seven seasons were with the Colorado Rockies. After being the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, he went 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA for the Tulsa Drillers in 2014.

RYAN HELSLEY

St. Louis Cardinals, Pitcher

High school/colleges: Sequoyah (Tahlequah), NSU

Age: 28

2023 outlook: Will be the Cardinals’ primary closer. Just as he did most of last season, overpowered hitters in spring training, allowing only two hits in seven appearances.

2022 season: Had a breakout year with a 9-1 record and 1.25 ERA in 54 appearances. Struck out 94 in 64.2 innings and had 19 saves. Opponents batted only .122 against him. Had the fifth-most pitches of over 100 mph. Selected for the All-Star Game. However, a nightmarish final outing ruined the Cardinals’ postseason and was a springboard for the Phillies’ magical October.

Career: Has an 18-6 record with a 2.91 ERA in 141 appearances over four MLB seasons. Was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

ADRIAN HOUSER

Milwaukee Brewers, Pitcher

High school: Locust Grove

Age: 30

2023 outlook: Suffered a groin injury in his final spring training outing Saturday and that may land him on the Injured List to open the season. Expected to be used in a bullpen role for the first time since 2019, but look for him to eventually return to the starting rotation later in the season.

2022 season: After going 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 2021, appeared ready to reach a higher level of success last year, but was plagued by injuries — slipping to 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA. Had a pair of stints on the IL. Opponents batted .258 against him compared to .228 in ‘21.

Career: Has a 23-29 record with a 3.97 ERA over six seasons. Was drafted in the second round by the Houston Astros in 2011 and traded to the Brewers in ‘15. Has a batting average of only .063, but two of his four hits are homers — both in ‘21.