Miguel Vargas' tiebreaking double propels Drillers past Wind Surge

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Austin Schulfer (3-7, 4.40 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Season series: Wichita leads 11-10

Promotions: There will be fireworks after the game. Also, there will be a tank with noodling demonstrations led by noodling legend Lee McFarland.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Noodlers Bucket Hats)

Game recap: Miguel Vargas lined a tiebreaking three-run double in the fourth inning to lead Tulsa past Wichita 11-6 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

It was the first of four games that the Drillers (46-41) were playing as the “Noodlers” with special uniforms that have a dark, royal blue jersey with lime-green pants.