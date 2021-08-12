Miguel Vargas' tiebreaking double propels Drillers past Wind Surge

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Austin Schulfer (3-7, 4.40 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 4.91 ERA)
Season series: Wichita leads 11-10
Promotions: There will be fireworks after the game. Also, there will be a tank with noodling demonstrations led by noodling legend Lee McFarland.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Noodlers Bucket Hats)
Game recap: Miguel Vargas lined a tiebreaking three-run double in the fourth inning to lead Tulsa past Wichita 11-6 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
It was the first of four games that the Drillers (46-41) were playing as the “Noodlers” with special uniforms that have a dark, royal blue jersey with lime-green pants.
Wichita (51-36) jumped to an early lead for the third game in a row and was ahead 3-0 before Tulsa scored six off starter Chris Vallimont (4-5) in the fourth. Ryan Noda ignited the comeback with a two-run homer and James Outman tied the game with a RBI single. After Michael Busch walked, Vargas greeted reliever Evan Sisk with his bases-clearing double into the right-center gap.
Zac Willeman (3-2) picked up the win with 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief of Michael Grove, who remains winless after 16 starts. Grove left with a 6-4 lead in the fifth but was one out short of qualifying for the win. Willeman retired Aaron Whitefield on a fly out to bail Grove out a bases-loaded jam.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, pitching coach Dave Borkowski and hitting coach Brett Pill are sidelined for the rest of the Wichita series due to undisclosed reasons, but are expected to return next week. Los Angeles Dodgers minor league field coordinator Shaun Larkin is filling in for Hennessey as the third-base coach, Dodgers special instructor Luis Vizcaino is coaching first base and Dodgers instructor Tom Kunis is handling the pitching staff.
Thursday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0), Leobaldo Cabrera, CF (1-1-1-); 2, BJ Boyd, LF (4-1-1-0), Ernie De La Trinidad, PH (1-0-0-0); 3, Roy Morales, 1B (5-1-3-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, DH (4-1-1-1); 5, Spencer Steer, 2B (4-1-2-2), D.J. Burt, 2B (0-0-0-1); 6, Jermaine Palacios, SS (5-0-1-1); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (3-0-1-0); 8, Aaron Whitefield, CF (4-1-2-0); 9, Chris Williams, C (4-0-1-1).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-2-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-2-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (5-0-2-3); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-2-2-2); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (4-2-2-2); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-0-1-0); 7, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (4-1-2-2); 9, Clayton Daniel, DH (2-1-0-0).
Drillers 11, Wind Surge 6
Wichita 030 010 002 — 6 13 1
Tulsa 000 623 00x— 11 13 2
Vallimont, Sisk (4), Lau (6), Neff (8) and Williams; Grove, Willeman (5), Martinson (8) and Feduccia. W: Willeman (3-2). L: Vallimont (4-5). HR: Wichita — Cabbage (12), Steer (11), Cabrera (3); Tulsa — Noda (21), Cuadrado (10), Yurchak (2). RBI: Wichita — Steer (26), Cabbage (29), Williams (10), Palacios (45), Cabrera (10), Burt (8); Tulsa — Vargas 3 (40), Noda 2 (51), Cuadrado 2 (31), Yurchak 2 (9), Outman (14). E: Wichita, Sisk (2); Tulsa, Noda (4), Amaya (14). LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 7. T: 2:57. A: 4,126.
Featured video: Barry Lewis looks at home debuts of 2 Drillers prospects