Miguel Vargas clinches Double-A Central batting title in Drillers' season-ending loss

Tulsa ends season with loss
Sunday's recap: Tulsa's Miguel Vargas homered in the first inning and wrapped up the Double-A Central batting title as the Drillers lost 2-1 to the Midland RockHounds in the season finale for both teams at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
Vargas, who batted .321, is only the second Drillers player to win a batting title in their 44 seasons — the other was Matt Beaty in 2017.
Midland (59-60) snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning as Mikey White's single drove in Chase Calabuig, who led off with a single and moved to second when Kyle McCann drew a one-out walk from Cameron Gibbens (0-1).
Devin Mann's two-out double in the ninth, his third hit of the game, gave the Drillers a scoring chance, but Kody Hoese flied out to end the season.
Midland's Matt Milburn (4-4) allowed only four hits over seven innings and retired 14 batters in a row before Mann's two-out double in the seventh.
Bobby Miller, in his third Drillers start, struck out eight and didn't issue a walk as he allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings. Zack Plunkett followed with 2 1/3 shutout innings. The Drillers went 5-7 on the season-ending road trip that ended their three-season streak of reaching the league finals.
Tulsa, eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, finished 63-57 — 1 1/2 games behind Northwest Arkansas, which clinched the league's second and final playoff berth with a win Sunday combined with losses by Frisco and Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas will host Wichita in the best-of-5 finals opener Tuesday.
Sunday's lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, Ryan Noda, DH (3-0-0-0), Hunter Feduccia, PH (1-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (2-1-1-1), Clayton Daniel, 2B (2-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-3-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Hamlet Marte, C (3-0-0-0); 9, Romer Cuadrado, LF (3-0-1-0).
Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, 2B (3-1-1-0); 2, 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (4-0-0-0); 3, Devin Foyle, LF (3-0-2-1); 4, Jake Suddleson, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Logan Davidson, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Chase Calabuig, DH (3-1-1-0); 7, Edwin Diaz SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Kyle McCann, C (2-0-0-0); 9, Mikey White, 3B (3-0-1-1).
Midland 2, Tulsa 1
Tulsa;100;000;000;—;1;7;1
Midland;001;000;10x;—;2;5;1
Miller, Plunkett (4), Gibbens (7), Drury (8) and Marte; Milburn, Briggs (8), DuRupau (9) and McCann. W: Milburn (4-4). L: Gibbens (0-1). HR: Tulsa — Vargas (16). RBI: Tulsa — Vargas (59); Midland — Foyle (61), White (6). LOB: Tulsa, 5, Midland 5. E: Tulsa -- Amaya (20). DP: Tulsa 2, Midland 2. T: 2:24. A: 2,423.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World