Miguel Vargas clinches Double-A Central batting title in Drillers' season-ending loss

Tulsa ends season with loss

Sunday's recap: Tulsa's Miguel Vargas homered in the first inning and wrapped up the Double-A Central batting title as the Drillers lost 2-1 to the Midland RockHounds in the season finale for both teams at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Vargas, who batted .321, is only the second Drillers player to win a batting title in their 44 seasons — the other was Matt Beaty in 2017.

Midland (59-60) snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning as Mikey White's single drove in Chase Calabuig, who led off with a single and moved to second when Kyle McCann drew a one-out walk from Cameron Gibbens (0-1).

Devin Mann's two-out double in the ninth, his third hit of the game, gave the Drillers a scoring chance, but Kody Hoese flied out to end the season.

Midland's Matt Milburn (4-4) allowed only four hits over seven innings and retired 14 batters in a row before Mann's two-out double in the seventh.

Bobby Miller, in his third Drillers start, struck out eight and didn't issue a walk as he allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings. Zack Plunkett followed with 2 1/3 shutout innings. The Drillers went 5-7 on the season-ending road trip that ended their three-season streak of reaching the league finals.