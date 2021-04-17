Look for some familiar names when Drillers host their season opener

When the Tulsa Drillers open their season on May 4 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, it will be the first pro baseball game in nearly 20 months at ONEOK Field.
Besides manager Scott Hennessey and pitching coach Dave Borkowski, the Drillers will likely return several players who were with them when they lost to Amarillo in the Texas League Championship Series finale on Sept. 15, 2019.
Eight of Tulsa’s 13 pitchers from the ‘19 TLCS are in Los Angeles Dodgers minor league spring training in Arizona — Logan Salow, JoJo Gray, Edwin Uceta, Parker Curry, Ryan Moseley, Nolan Long, Markus Solbach and Michael Boyle.
Other ‘19 Drillers in the Dodgers’ camp are infielders Omar Estevez and Cristian Santana, and outfielders Drew Avans, Donovan Casey and Carlos Rincon.
So what’s happened to the other 2019 Drillers during the past 20 months and where are they now?
Pitchers Luis Vasquez and Yordy Cabrera, first baseman Jared Walker and catcher Jordan Procyshen became free agents. Procyshen signed with the Chicago Cubs but was released last summer. Infielder Eric Peterson was released. Veteran first baseman Chris Parmelee retired.
Below are the other ‘19 playoff Drillers:
Jordan Sheffield, pitcher: Was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in December and has opened his major league career with four scoreless relief outings.
Shea Spitzbarth, pitcher: After three years with the Drillers, Spitzbarth was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in December and is in their minor league camp.
Leo Crawford, pitcher: The lefty was traded to Milwaukee in December to complete the trade that sent reliever Corey Knebel to the Dodgers.
Connor Wong, catcher, and Jeter Downs, infielder: Two of the ‘19 playoff standouts were traded to the Boston Red Sox with Alex Verdugo in the February 2020 deal that sent Mookie Betts (and David Price) to the Dodgers and helped them win the World Series. They will likely start 2021 at Triple-A Worcester.
Cody Thomas, outfielder: The 2019 Texas League homer leader and former Oklahoma quarterback was traded in February to Oakland with pitcher Adam Kolarek for former OU infielder Sheldon Neuse and pitcher Gus Varland. Will likely start season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
Four players who were with the Drillers in the first half of 2019 are currently on the Dodgers’ active major league roster — Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Zach McKinstry and Victor Gonzalez.
Notable
Taylor Trammell, who hit the winning ninth-inning grand slam for Amarillo to win the 2019 pennant at ONEOK Field, is making his major league debut this season with the Seattle Mariners. He has two homers in his first 42 at-bats, but is batting only .143. ...
Luke Raley, who played for the Drillers in 2017, hit his first major league homer to help the Dodgers defeat San Diego 11-6 in 12 innings on Friday night. ...
Toronto has three pitchers with Oklahoma ties, and all of them were placed on the injured list during the past week — Julian Merryweather (Oklahoma Baptist, left oblique), Jordan Romano (Oral Roberts, right ulnar neuritis) and Ross Stripling (Drillers, right flexor strain). Merryweather had two saves in his first four outings.
Anniversaries
Forty years ago this weekend, Sutton Stadium (later Drillers Stadium) opened at the Fairgrounds, the first new home for Tulsa’s pro baseball team since 1934. After the final few years of dilapidated Driller Park, Sutton Stadium was quite a contrast for baseball fans with artificial turf, bright lights, elevated stands and an expanded concession menu.
After the first scheduled opener on April 15, 1981, was rained out, Arkansas defeated Tulsa 1-0 on April 16. The Drillers, after an 0-6 start, rallied for their first win of the season on April 17, 7-6 over Arkansas as Pete O’Brien hit two homers, including the walk-off winner in the ninth.
The stadium was the Drillers’ home for 29 seasons before moving to ONEOK Field in 2010. ...
It was also 40 years ago in early 1981 when “Fernandomania” captured the attention of the baseball world as Fernando Valenzuela won his first eight major league starts for the Dodgers with a 0.50 ERA in 72 innings.
An often overlooked aspect of Valenzuela’s incredible stretch of pitching is that his last loss before reeling off 18 consecutive wins came at Tulsa’s old Driller Park on July 21, 1980. After that game, he won his last eight decisions in the Texas League for San Antonio and then went 2-0 as a reliever with the Dodgers after the TL season ended. His first loss for the Dodgers came on May 18, 1981 — about 10 months after his loss in Tulsa.