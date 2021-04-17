Look for some familiar names when Drillers host their season opener

Luke Raley, who played for the Drillers in 2017, hit his first major league homer to help the Dodgers defeat San Diego 11-6 in 12 innings on Friday night. ...

Toronto has three pitchers with Oklahoma ties, and all of them were placed on the injured list during the past week — Julian Merryweather (Oklahoma Baptist, left oblique), Jordan Romano (Oral Roberts, right ulnar neuritis) and Ross Stripling (Drillers, right flexor strain). Merryweather had two saves in his first four outings.

Anniversaries

Forty years ago this weekend, Sutton Stadium (later Drillers Stadium) opened at the Fairgrounds, the first new home for Tulsa’s pro baseball team since 1934. After the final few years of dilapidated Driller Park, Sutton Stadium was quite a contrast for baseball fans with artificial turf, bright lights, elevated stands and an expanded concession menu.

After the first scheduled opener on April 15, 1981, was rained out, Arkansas defeated Tulsa 1-0 on April 16. The Drillers, after an 0-6 start, rallied for their first win of the season on April 17, 7-6 over Arkansas as Pete O’Brien hit two homers, including the walk-off winner in the ninth.

The stadium was the Drillers’ home for 29 seasons before moving to ONEOK Field in 2010. ...