Justin Yurchak's torrid hitting helps Drillers rally past Naturals for series split

During the weekend, the Tulsa Drillers honored their 1982 Texas League championship team that pulled off an amazing second-half turnaround.

Forty years later, Drillers first baseman Justin Yurchak has produced his own scintillating second-half comeback.

On Sunday night, Yurchak went 4-for-4 with a RBI to help lead the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 at ONEOK Field.

In mid-June, Yurchak was hitting .213 — a very frustrating time for him after he led the minors with a .365 batting average last season that was split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa.

Yurchak, however, warmed up with the weather as he batted .381 in July and .326 in August. His second four-hit game of the season — his other also came on a Sunday night (July 17 at Springfield) — raised his average to .285.

"Look for more of that to come," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He just puts together good at-bats. We'll need him in the playoffs.

"I think early in the season he was chasing some power, maybe changed his swing a little bit in the offseason. And we just said, 'You've got to get back to being "Yurch,"' do what you do and play your game. And he's been great ever since."

For the left-handed hitting Yurchak, it wasn't easy trying to stay positive while he was struggling.

"It was really tough, a lot of late nights and early mornings," Yurchak said. "A lot of time in the cage and (hitting coach) Brett Pill was with me all the time, I can't thank him enough for helping me get back on track, and so were my teammates. I've got to thank them all for helping me get through this.

"They just kept saying it will come and luckily it has been a little bit better in the second half. It's definitely nicer when you're playing better and can help the team a little bit."

With the Naturals leading 2-1 in the fifth inning, the left-handed hitting Yurchak lined a tying RBI single off starter Alec Marsh and Ryan Ward then lined a go-ahead RBI single.

The Drillers' rally was ignited by third baseman Robbie Glendinning's throwing error on leadoff hitter Abiatal Avelino's routine grounder. It's been that kind of season for Marsh, who is a highly regarded Kansas City Royals prospect but is 1-14 in 2022. He also was the losing pitcher in the series opener when a bad-hop single led to him giving up five runs.

Yurchak's previous four-hit game at Springfield capped a 12-for-19 series.

"That was kind of my first nice week of the year and that helped get me rolling in the right direction," Yurchak said.

And now with 12 games left before starting the playoffs, he's hoping that Sunday's win can get the Drillers back on track after they entered the night in a 4-13 stretch. The victory enabled the Drillers (64-60 overall, 24-33 second half) to salvage a split of the six-game series with the Naturals (53-72, 22-35).

"Winning the last game in the series is great and it's good momentum going heading into Frisco this week," Yurchak said.

DRILLERS 4, NATURALS 2

NW Arkansas;020;000;000;—;2;2;1

Tulsa;010;020;100;—;4;8;0

Marsh, Chamberlain (6), Webb (7), Eldred (8) and Tresh; Nastrini, Cantleberry (5), Zuniga (7), Varland (9) and Taylor. W: Cantleberry (1-0. L: Mardh (1-14). Save: Varland (2). RBI: NW Arkansas, McCollough 2 (9); Tulsa, Ward (75), Yurchak (41), Pages (67), Avelino (20). E: NWA, Glendinning (14). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: NWA 3, Tulsa 7. T: 2:16. A: 6,362.

Sunday's lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-0-0-0), Seuly Matias, RF (1-0-0-0); 2, Diego Hernandez, CF (4-0-1-0); 3, Tyler Gentry, DH (4-0-0-0); 4, CJ Alexander, 1B (3-1-0-0); 5, Robbie Glendinning, 3B (2-0-0-0); 6, John Rave, RF/LF (3-1-0-0); 7, Luca Tresh, C (2-0-0-0); 8, Morgan McCullough, 2B (3-0-1-2); 9, Angelo Castellano, SS (2-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (3-2-1-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-4-1); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-1-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-0--0-1); 5, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-1-0-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-2-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (4-1-0-1); 9, Buddy Reed, CF (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World