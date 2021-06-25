Justin Toerner helps Cardinals end Drillers' winning streak

In 2019, Springfield Cardinals outfielder Justin Toerner ended two games in Tulsa with catches that prevented home runs by then-Drillers slugger Cody Thomas.
On Friday night, Toerner tormented the Drillers with his bat as he drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory before a sellout crowd of 8,361 at ONEOK Field.
Springfield (16-29) had lost the first three in the six-game series against Tulsa (25-20).
In the sixth inning, the left-handed hitting Toerner snapped a 2-2 tie when he sliced a bases-loaded, two-run double down the left-field line off Drillers southpaw Austin Drury (0-1). Nick Dunn added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.
The Drillers rallied in the seventh as Hunter Feduccia led off with a triple and Michael Busch drew a one-out walk. Miguel Vargas then flared a RBI single into center field. After Carlos Rincon’s deep fly out, Ryan Noda walked to load the bases, but Jacob Amaya was called out on strikes.
Tulsa had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Michael Busch struck out looking to strand runners at second and third.
Springfield right-hander Dalton Roach, who entered with a 5.82 ERA, had one of his better starts of the season as he allowed two runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Tulsa’s Gerardo Carrillo, who had a 5.85 ERA, snapped a stretch of three consecutive rough starts as he gave up three hits and one run over four innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
Toerner’s second-inning homer over the left-field wall opened the scoring. Tulsa broke through against Roach in the fourth as Vargas led off with an infield hit, moved to third on Ryan Noda’s single and Amaya followed with a RBI single.
Nick Dunn’s homer in the fifth gave Springfield a 2-1 lead, but Tulsa matched that in the bottom of the inning as Jeren Kendall led off with a pop-up infield double and advanced to third on Roach’s late throw there on Feduccia’s fielder’s choice grounder. Donovan Casey’s infield hit loaded the bases. One out later, Vargas walked to force in the tying run, but Roach struck out the next two batters to keep the game tied at 2.
Roach, however, came away with the win as Springfield scored three in the sixth and three Cardinals relievers combined to allow only one run over the final four innings.
CARDINALS 5, DRILLERS 3
Springfield;010;013;000;—;5;7;0
Tulsa;000;110;100;—;3;10;0
Roach, Justo (6), Seijas (7), Bosiokovic (8) and Herrera; Carrillo, Drury (5), Willeman (6), Hagenman (8) and Feduccia. W: Roach (3-4). L: Drury (0-1). Save: Bosiokovic (2). HR: Springfield — Toerner (4), Dunn (2). RBIs: Springfield — Toerner 3 (8), Dunn 2 (10). Tulsa — Vargas 2 (8), Amaya (20). DP: Springfield 2. LOB: Springfield 6, Tulsa 12. T: 3:38. A: 8,361.