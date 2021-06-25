Justin Toerner helps Cardinals end Drillers' winning streak

In 2019, Springfield Cardinals outfielder Justin Toerner ended two games in Tulsa with catches that prevented home runs by then-Drillers slugger Cody Thomas.

On Friday night, Toerner tormented the Drillers with his bat as he drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory before a sellout crowd of 8,361 at ONEOK Field.

Springfield (16-29) had lost the first three in the six-game series against Tulsa (25-20).

In the sixth inning, the left-handed hitting Toerner snapped a 2-2 tie when he sliced a bases-loaded, two-run double down the left-field line off Drillers southpaw Austin Drury (0-1). Nick Dunn added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.

The Drillers rallied in the seventh as Hunter Feduccia led off with a triple and Michael Busch drew a one-out walk. Miguel Vargas then flared a RBI single into center field. After Carlos Rincon’s deep fly out, Ryan Noda walked to load the bases, but Jacob Amaya was called out on strikes.

Tulsa had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Michael Busch struck out looking to strand runners at second and third.