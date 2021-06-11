Jeren Kendall's clutch hitting lifts Drillers again

Tulsa Drillers center fielder Jeren Kendall continued his clutch hitting tear Friday night.
Kendall's go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning propelled the Drillers past the Wichita Wind Surge 5-1 before a season-high crowd of 7,515 at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa (21-12), after winning the first four of the six-game series, leads Wichita (18-16) by 3 1/2 games in the Double-A Central's North Division. Kendall is batting .315 during a nine-game hitting streak that includes three winning hits during the current series.
On Tuesday, Kendall had a three-run homer that vaulted Tulsa into the lead in the seventh inning. On Thursday, his two-run homer in the 10th completed Tulsa's 12-10 comeback win.
Tulsa won despite managing only four hits.
In the fifth inning, Kendall snapped a 1-1 tie with a single that he pulled through the infield and into right field, driving in Devin Mann, who doubled with two outs against starter Chris Vallimont (0-3).
Tulsa added two runs in the sixth with the help of reliever Jordan Milbrath's wildness. Milbrath issued a pair of one-out walks and then the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Carlos Rincon then scored from third on another wild pitch as Kody Hoese advanced to third.
Hoese scored on Jacob Amaya's grounder to shortstop Peter Mooney, who bounced a throw that catcher Rou Morales couldn't handle on a bang-bang play.
Milbrath walked two more in the seventh and that led to another run as Michael Busch scored from second on second baseman Yeltsin Encarnacion's throwing error.
Drillers starting lefty John Rooney pitched four innings as he combined with relievers Bryan Brickhouse (1-1) and Justin Hagenman on an eight-hitter and 14 strikeouts. Rooney gave up five hits and four walks, but struck out nine. He threw 51 of 87 pitches for strikes.
Brickhouse went 2 1/3 innings as he picked up his first Double-A win in six career decisions while Hagenman recorded his first Double-A save.
The Wind Surge's first two batters reached base in the ninth, but Hagenman retired the next three, including two on strikeouts, to close out Tulsa's victory.
Wichita opened the scoring in the second as Morales singled, Mooney walked and Encarnacion delivered a one-out RBI single.
Tulsa tied the game in the bottom of the second. Ryan Noda drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Carlos Rincon's single and scored on a wild pitch.
Drillers catcher Stevie Berman left the game in the fourth inning after his right hand was struck on a foul tip.
Drillers 5, Wind Surge 1
Wichita;010;000;000;--1;8;3
Tulsa;010;012;10x;--;5;4;1
Vallimont, Milbrath (5), Phillips (7) and Morales; Rooney, Brickhouse (5), Hagenman (7) and Berman, Feduccia (4). W: Brickhouse (1-1). L: Vallimont (0-3). Save: Hagenman ((1). RBIs: Wichita -- Encarnacion (1); Tulsa -- Kendall (21), Amaya (12). E: Wichita -- De La Trinidad (2), Encarnacion (2), Bechtold (4); Tulsa -- Amaya (4). LOB -- Wichita 12, Tulsa 9. T: 3:25. A: 7,515.