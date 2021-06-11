Jeren Kendall's clutch hitting lifts Drillers again

Tulsa Drillers center fielder Jeren Kendall continued his clutch hitting tear Friday night.

Kendall's go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning propelled the Drillers past the Wichita Wind Surge 5-1 before a season-high crowd of 7,515 at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (21-12), after winning the first four of the six-game series, leads Wichita (18-16) by 3 1/2 games in the Double-A Central's North Division. Kendall is batting .315 during a nine-game hitting streak that includes three winning hits during the current series.

On Tuesday, Kendall had a three-run homer that vaulted Tulsa into the lead in the seventh inning. On Thursday, his two-run homer in the 10th completed Tulsa's 12-10 comeback win.

Tulsa won despite managing only four hits.

In the fifth inning, Kendall snapped a 1-1 tie with a single that he pulled through the infield and into right field, driving in Devin Mann, who doubled with two outs against starter Chris Vallimont (0-3).

Tulsa added two runs in the sixth with the help of reliever Jordan Milbrath's wildness. Milbrath issued a pair of one-out walks and then the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Carlos Rincon then scored from third on another wild pitch as Kody Hoese advanced to third.