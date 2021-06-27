Jeren Kendall rallies Drillers again with walk-off grand slam

Tulsa Drillers outfielder Jeren Kendall is showing an amazing flair for late-inning heroics.
Kendall's performances when games are on the line make it easy to forget he's batting only .206 this season.
On Sunday afternoon, Kendall blasted a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 6-3 at ONEOK Field.
It was the Drillers' first walk-off slam since Cody Bellinger achieved the feat in 2016.
The Drillers (27-20) have 14 wins in 24 home games this season, and five of them have been walk-offs.
"It's been a pretty crazy season so far with all these walk-offs," Kendall said.
It was Kendall's fifth game-winning RBI this month, and on Wednesday he threw out the tying run at the plate in the ninth to save another victory.
Kendall also had a two-out walk-off homer in the 10th inning against Wichita on June 10 to cap a rally from a six-run deficit and a three-run winning triple with two outs in the ninth on June 19 at Arkansas as the Drillers completed a comeback from a 5-0 hole.
Kendall, a 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers first-round draft choice, had a walk-off homer for Vanderbilt in the 2015 College World Series. So how does he thrive so well under pressure?
"Kind of simplifying things and staying within the moment makes it a little bit easier for me," Kendall said.
The first four of the Drillers' five wins in the six-game series against the Cardinals (16-31) were one-run decisions. On Saturday night, the Drillers were down 7-3 after a rain delay before scoring five in the eighth for an 8-7 victory.
"You've got to get 27 outs against us and we never give up," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "No matter what the score, we just talk about having good at-bats, keep playing and whatever happens, happens."
The left-handed hitting Kendall, despite batting only .206, is tied with Carlos Rincon for the Drillers' team lead with 28 RBIs.
"We know his potential, it's coming and he's getting better," Hennessey said. "He's got to do that all the time, and if he does he's going to play in the big leagues a long time. When he makes contact he's hitting about .500, so we know what kind of player he is.
"He's getting better every day and is doing everything we ask, the sky's the limit for him."
Springfield, after Aaron Antonini's tiebreaking two-out RBI double in the eighth, carried a 3-2 lead into the ninth. Cards reliever Edgar Escobar (0-3) issued a leadoff walk to Rincon. After retiring the next two batters, he plunked pinch-hitter Michael Busch and walked Hunter Feduccia on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases for Kendall, who hammered a first-pitch high fastball well over the right-field wall for his seventh homer of the season.
"He had a good fastball, so I knew I had to be ready, and it ended well," said Kendall, who added about the shower he received from his teammates after he reached home plate, "It was cold, that's for sure, but it felt good today, definitely."
DRILLERS 6, CARDINALS 3
Springfield;000;001;110;--;3;8;2
Tulsa;000;000;204;--;6;7;2
McGovern, Sisk (7),Escobar (8) and Antonini; Grove, Warzek (4), Willeman (6), Schwaab (7) and Feduccia. W: Schwaab (1-0). L: Escobar (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Kendall (7). RBIs: Springfield -- Herrera (18), Antonini (12); Tulsa -- Kendall 4 (28), Cuadrado (15). E: Springfield, Perez (10), Donovan (2); Tulsa, Kendall (1), Rincon (1). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: Springfield 9, Tulsa 4. T: 3:14. A: 3,978.