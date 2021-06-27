Jeren Kendall rallies Drillers again with walk-off grand slam

"Kind of simplifying things and staying within the moment makes it a little bit easier for me," Kendall said.

The first four of the Drillers' five wins in the six-game series against the Cardinals (16-31) were one-run decisions. On Saturday night, the Drillers were down 7-3 after a rain delay before scoring five in the eighth for an 8-7 victory.

"You've got to get 27 outs against us and we never give up," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "No matter what the score, we just talk about having good at-bats, keep playing and whatever happens, happens."

The left-handed hitting Kendall, despite batting only .206, is tied with Carlos Rincon for the Drillers' team lead with 28 RBIs.

"We know his potential, it's coming and he's getting better," Hennessey said. "He's got to do that all the time, and if he does he's going to play in the big leagues a long time. When he makes contact he's hitting about .500, so we know what kind of player he is.

"He's getting better every day and is doing everything we ask, the sky's the limit for him."