Jeren Kendall leads Drillers past Wind Surge in homestand opener

Guillermo Zuniga (4-1) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings to pick up the win. Four Drillers combined on a four-hitter.

“He’s got plus stuff across the board,” Hennessey said. “Great job by the ‘pen. The pitching has been lights out all year.”

Drillers starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo left after 3 2/3 innings due to cramping issues on a hot night. He was one batter away from his pitch limit.

Wichita right-hander Josh Winder had his second strong start of the season at ONEOK Field as he allowed two runs in five innings and struck out nine.

Defensive gems: Kendall also had a pair of web gems Tuesday. He threw out Ernie De La Trinidad, who tried to advance on a fly ball in the third inning. Kendall fired a strike to third baseman Kody Hoese, who decoyed the runner into not sliding. In the sixth inning, Kendall made a sliding catch in left-center to rob Caleb Hamilton of a potential two-run double.

“Honestly he (Kendall) has two of those (web gems) every night,” Hennessey said. “On the road trip he was spectacular. He saves us 3-4 runs per game.”