Jeren Kendall leads Drillers past Wind Surge in homestand opener

Wednesday
Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 3.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-1, 3.20 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-3
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (T-Town Clowns T-Shirts, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Center fielder Jeren Kendall had two homers and four RBIs to lead the Drillers past the Wichita Wind Surge 8-3 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Tulsa (18-12) moved ahead of Wichita (18-13) into the Double-A Central’s North Division lead.
Kendall is 13-for-31 (.419) in June as he has raised his batting average from .176 to .234.
“We’ve got him in the leadoff spot for a reason,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s been swinging the bat real good with hard contact. We know what kind of player he is, if he can be consistent with his ABs (at-bats), he has a chance to play in the big leagues for a long time.”
Kendall’s three-run homer over the right-field wall in the seventh inning gave Tulsa a 5-3 lead. The Drillers added three runs in the eighth on Devin Mann’s two-run double and Hunter Feduccia’s RBI groundout.
Guillermo Zuniga (4-1) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings to pick up the win. Four Drillers combined on a four-hitter.
“He’s got plus stuff across the board,” Hennessey said. “Great job by the ‘pen. The pitching has been lights out all year.”
Drillers starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo left after 3 2/3 innings due to cramping issues on a hot night. He was one batter away from his pitch limit.
Wichita right-hander Josh Winder had his second strong start of the season at ONEOK Field as he allowed two runs in five innings and struck out nine.
Defensive gems: Kendall also had a pair of web gems Tuesday. He threw out Ernie De La Trinidad, who tried to advance on a fly ball in the third inning. Kendall fired a strike to third baseman Kody Hoese, who decoyed the runner into not sliding. In the sixth inning, Kendall made a sliding catch in left-center to rob Caleb Hamilton of a potential two-run double.
“Honestly he (Kendall) has two of those (web gems) every night,” Hennessey said. “On the road trip he was spectacular. He saves us 3-4 runs per game.”
Series named: On Tuesday, it was announced that this year’s games between Tulsa and Wichita will be called the Propeller Series, presented by Coors Light, with the winner presented the Propeller Trophy.
Busch returns: Second baseman Michael Busch, a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, returned to the Drillers lineup Tuesday after missing seven games with a sore right hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch May 22. Busch had one hit in four at-bats.
Roster move: The Drillers placed infielder Clayton Daniel on the temporary inactive list.
Drillers 8, Wind Surge 3
Wichita 111 000 000 — 3 4 1
Tulsa 101 000 33x — 8 9 0
Winder, Phillips (6), Mason (8) and Hamilton; Carrillo, Watson (4), Zuniga (6), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Zuniga (4-1). L: Phillips (1-2). HR: Wichita — Hamilton (3); Tulsa — Kendall 2 (5), Casey (2). RBI: Wichita — De La Trinidad 2 (15), Hamilton (10); Tulsa — Kendall 4 (18), Mann 2 (17), Casey (11), Feduccia (6). E: Wichita — Palacios (8). DP — Tulsa 1. LOB — Wichita 4, Tulsa 5. T: 2:55. A: 4,632.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World