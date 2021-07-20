Hunter Feduccia's homer caps rally, salvages doubleheader split for Drillers

Tulsa Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia’s .217 batting average is a bit deceiving.

Feduccia has been one of the Drillers’ hottest hitters in July and recently had a 10-game hitting streak.

On Tuesday night, Feduccia belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to lift the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-8 in the regularly scheduled, seven-inning game at ONEOK Field.

“He’s worked on some swing changes and is definitely staying through the ball better,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “That’s probably his best swing all year. The last two or three weeks he’s hit a lot of balls hard.”

Earlier in the day, the Naturals won the June 6 suspended game as four pitchers combined on a five-hitter for a 5-0 victory.

It appeared the Naturals (35-31) were on their way to a doubleheader sweep after scoring five runs in the first inning of the nightcap — four on Brhet Bewley’s grand slam.

The Drillers (35-32), however, answered with four runs in the second off former Oklahoma State pitcher Jon Heasley, who gave up homers to Donovan Casey, Ryan Noda and Clayton Daniel.