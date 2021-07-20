Hunter Feduccia's homer caps rally, salvages doubleheader split for Drillers

Tulsa Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia’s .217 batting average is a bit deceiving.
Feduccia has been one of the Drillers’ hottest hitters in July and recently had a 10-game hitting streak.
On Tuesday night, Feduccia belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to lift the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-8 in the regularly scheduled, seven-inning game at ONEOK Field.
“He’s worked on some swing changes and is definitely staying through the ball better,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “That’s probably his best swing all year. The last two or three weeks he’s hit a lot of balls hard.”
Earlier in the day, the Naturals won the June 6 suspended game as four pitchers combined on a five-hitter for a 5-0 victory.
It appeared the Naturals (35-31) were on their way to a doubleheader sweep after scoring five runs in the first inning of the nightcap — four on Brhet Bewley’s grand slam.
The Drillers (35-32), however, answered with four runs in the second off former Oklahoma State pitcher Jon Heasley, who gave up homers to Donovan Casey, Ryan Noda and Clayton Daniel.
“A credit to our guys, nobody panicked, Heasley is one of their better guys,” Hennessey said. “He’s a very good pitcher but we kept grinding away our at-bats. Donovan got us going and then Noda went back-to-back — great ABs there — and then Clayton Daniel, a really good player who doesn’t get to play a lot, but never complains, he really gave us a spark with the two-run homer.”
Daniel went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and is 8-for-14 in his last four games. His homer was his first of the season.
In the fourth, the Drillers rallied with two outs off reliever Andres Sotillet (1-1) as Daniel, Jacob Amaya and Michael Busch had consecutive RBI hits to take a 7-5 lead.
The Naturals countered with two runs in the fifth off Nick Robertson (1-4), but Tulsa regained the lead quickly 9-7 on the left-handed hitting Feduccia’s blast over the right-field fence after Ryan Noda lined a double into left-center. Feduccia has five homers in his past 12 games.
The Naturals scored a run in the sixth as Dairon Blanco led off with a single, advanced to third on Vinnie Pasquantino’s double and scored on MJ Melendez’s sacrifice fly that gave him the Double-A Central RBI lead with 51. Justin Hagenman relieved Robertson and stranded the tying run at second and pitched around a two-out single in the seventh to post the save.
Pasquantino had quite a Double-A debut Tuesday as he hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat in the suspended game and went 4-for-4 in the nightcap.
The game-winning hit in the opener was produced by Bobby Witt Jr., who was 400 miles away in Omaha. Witt had an RBI double in the first inning before rain stopped the game on June 6 with the Naturals leading 1-0 in the second inning. Witt was promoted to Triple-A Omaha this week.
Suspended Game
Naturals 5, Drillers 0
Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;5;0
NW Arkansas;102;100;10x;—;5;10;0
Pepiot, Grove (2), Warzek (6), C.Watson (8) and Berman; Martinez, N.Watson (2), Dye (6), Snider (8) and Melendez. W: N.Watson (2-1). L: Pepiot (3-4). HR: NW Arkansas, Pasquantino (1). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Pasquantino 2 (2), Witt (17), Melendez (19), Bewley (8). LOB: Tulsa 7, NW Arkansas 8. T: 2:44. A: 2,394.
Game 2
Drillers 9, Naturals 8
NW Arkansas;500;021;0—;8;13;0
Tulsa;040;320;x;—;9;12;1
Heasley, Sotillet (4), Cuas (5) and Cropley; Drury, Ochsenbein (3), Robertson (5), Hagenman (6) and Feduccia. W: Robertson (1-4). L: Sotillet (1-1). Save: Hagenman (3). HR: NW Arkansas, Bewley (5); Tulsa, Casey (11), Noda (12), Daniel (1). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Bewley 4 (28), Melendez (51), Perkins (7), Govern (1); Tulsa, Daniel 3 (6), Feduccia 2 (19), Casey (31), Noda (29), Amaya (27), Busch (27). E: Tulsa, Cuadrado (4); DP: NW Arkansas 1. LOB: NW Arkansas 8, Tulsa 2. T: 2:31. A: 4,241.