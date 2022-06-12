Hot-hitting Leonel Valera shows potential in first two weeks with Drillers

Leonel Valera has been a bright spot for the Tulsa Drillers during a rough past two weeks.

Valera, a 22-year-old infielder from Venezuela, is batting .379 and has hit safely in all eight games since joining the Double-A Drillers from High-A Great Lakes.

On Sunday afternoon, Valera went 2-for-4 in a 7-3 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field.

"He is as tooled-up as any guy we have in the (Los Angeles Dodgers) organization," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He's a very talented player. Defensively we knew what we had. He can play all over the field. He has a strong arm and can also the outfield. If he hits, he's going to be a big league ballplayer."

Valera has never batted higher than .241 at the full-season level. He was at .211 for Great Lakes when he was promoted. But he has shown power with 16 homers last year with Great Lakes and he has 97 stolen bases in his minor league career that started in 2016.

"He's shown flashes of it, being a real good hitter," Hennessey said. "He's just got to be consistent.

"He's just going to have to keep doing what he's doing. He's got a good approach right now, a line-drive approach, a good plan and stuck to it. He's swinging the bat well. He's doing what he's supposed to do."

It also was a good weekend for Drillers outfielder Jeren Kendall, who homered in both Saturday's and Sunday's games -- equaling his total for the season. Kendall, also a strong defensive player with many tools, is only batting .194 this season and has a .217 career batting average. His homer Sunday was an opposite-field drive over the left-field wall.

"We know what he can do on the pull side," Hennessey said. "His pull power is as good as anybody we have on the team. Going to left field today through the wind, it goes to show you what he's doing and the work he's been putting in with (Drillers hitting coach Brett) Pill."

The Drillers (30-24) have lost eight of their last 11 games and are 1 1/2 games behind North leader Wichita with two weeks left in the Texas League's first-half race. Arkansas is only two games behind Wichita and Northwest Arkansas (28-28) is 4 1/2 back. Tulsa, which will host Wichita in a seven-game series starting Tuesday, lost a home series for the first time this season, as the Naturals took four of six games.

Jake Means went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a RBI to lead the Naturals on Sunday. NWA scored twice in the second off Gavin Stone and was never caught. Three Naturals relievers combined to allow only one unearned run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings. The series finale came on the hottest day of the season -- it was 96 degrees and rising at Stone's first pitch.

"However hot you think it was, it was hotter," Hennessey said. "But it was hot for both teams. We just didn't play very well."

NATURALS 7, DRILLERS 3

NW Arkansas;020;200;300;—;7;11;1

Tulsa;100;100;100;—;3;7;1

Murdock, Sotillet (4), Chamberlain (7), Del Rosario (7) and Stupienski; Stone, Robertson (5), Zuniga (7), Adames (7), Dodson (9) and Feduccia. W: Sotillet (3-0). L: Stone (2-2). HR: Tulsa, Kendall (4). RBI: NW Arkansas, Grotjohn 2 (9), Loftin (32), Glendinning (37), Means (23), Bewley (5), Stupienski (4); Tulsa, Pages (35), Kendall (12). E: NWA, Bewley (2); Tulsa, Lewis (5). DP: NW Arkansas 3. LOB: NW Arkansas 9, Tulsa 10. T: 2:44. A: 4,447.

