Hot-hitting Kody Hoese propels Drillers past Cardinals

Tulsa Drillers infielder Kody Hoese is emerging as the prospect the Los Angeles Dodgers envisioned when they drafted him in the first round out of Tulane in 2019.

On Thursday night, Hoese went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to help lead the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 8-6 at ONEOK Field.

In his last 13 games, Hoese is batting .400 with 12 RBIs as he has raised his batting average from .200 to .276.

“That’s kind of what we saw at USC a couple years ago,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, referring to the Dodgers’ alternate site camp when the minors were shut down in 2020. “We know the potential, we know he’s capable and a credit to him. He’s kept working and kept his nose to the ground and just grinded, and now he’s swinging the bat really well and his defense has been outstanding all year.”

In 2021, Hoese’s first season with the Drillers, he batted only .188 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 59 games as he battled an intercostal muscle strain.

“Last year he was really never 100%,” Hennessey said. “He tried to play through some things and just couldn’t do it. He never complained and I think we’re seeing the real Kody Hoese now.”

Hoese showed his power potential with a second-inning homer Thursday that was the first to bounce off the Jackie Robinson mural beyond the left-field wall in the two years since the mural was installed.

“He hit it a long way,” Hennessey said. “I was just hoping it wouldn’t hook foul, but it stayed true. That goes to show you how good his swing was because it was just like an arrow.”

Another hitting standout for the Drillers (25-15) was Devin Mann, who went 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. Mann is batting .333 in his past 12 games as his batting average has moved up from .225 to .280.

The Drillers belted three homers in the first three innings off Springfield right-hander Michael McGreevy, who made his Double-A debut. McGreevy, the St. Louis Cardinals’ top draft choice last year, gave up six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two as he threw 50 of 86 pitches for strikes.

James Outman’s 442-foot homer leading off the bottom of the first tied the game at 1. After Hoese’s second-inning blast, Ryan Ward led off the third with an opposite-field homer over the left-field wall for a 4-1 lead. Hoese added a RBI single in the third and lined a RBI double in the seventh.

It got exciting in the ninth when Springfield (17-24) cut its deficit to 8-6 on Masyn Winn’s three-run, inside-the-park homer. Winn hit a slicing drive down the line that Drillers right fielder Andy Pages couldn’t catch on a sliding attempt. Pages and the Drillers argued the ball was foul, but Winn kept running and circled the bases.

Jordan Leasure, however, retired the next two batters to close out the Drillers’ win for Alec Gamboa (4-0), who pitched the middle three innings.

“There’s nothing we can do, we don’t have replay,” Hennessey said. “The thing I liked about Leasure, it kind of got him upset a little bit and he threw the ball really well after that.”

