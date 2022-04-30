Hooks outlast Drillers with ninth-inning comeback

Enmanuel Valdez's three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Corpus Christi Hooks past the Tulsa Drillers 7-5 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Valdez, a left-handed hitter, lined the first pitch from Jordan Leasure into the front row of the left-field stands, just inside the foul pole, stunning the sellout crowd of 8,102.

With Tulsa leading 5-4, Leasure walked the first two batters in the ninth before he struck out the next two to bring up Valdez.

Devin Conn pitched around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.

Tulsa (12-8) rallied from a 4-1 deficit with four runs in the eighth.

Hunter Feduccia drew a leadoff walk and Kody Hoese reached on an infield hit. Devin Mann lined a double into the left-center gap that drove in Feduccia. Jeron Kendall then walked to load the bases. James Outman struck out, but Ryan Ward's sacrifice fly sscored Hoese while the other runners advanced to second and third.

Andy Pages followed with a two-run double down the left-field line for a 5-4 lead.

In the seventh, Pages had kept the Drillers within striking distance at 4-1 when he reached over the right-field wall to catch what would have been a three-run homer for Yainer Diaz.

Corpus Christi (9-11) was the first team to pull off a ninth-inning winning rally against Tulsa this season.

The six-game series is scheduled to conclude with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday.

HOOKS 7, DRILLERS 5

Corpus Christi;000;101;203;—;7;5;0

Tulsa;100;000;040;—;5;7;0

Melendez, Horrell (4), Tamarez (5), Record (8), Conn (9) and Diaz; Miller, Jimenez (5), Dodson (6), Ochsenbein (7), Leasure (8) and Feduccia. W: Record (1-0). L: Leasure (0-1). Save: Conn (1). HR: Corpus Christi, Valdez (4); Tulsa, Outman (5). RBI: Corpus Christi, Valdez 4 (16), Diaz (13), Alvarez (1), Guerrero (1); Tulsa, Pages 2 (18), Outman (10), Ward (18), Mann (3). DP: Corpus Christi 1. LOB: Corpus Christi 10, Tulsa 13. T: 3:12. A: 8,102.

Saturday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-2-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, RF (2-0-0-0), Luis Guerrero, LF (1-0-0-1); 3, Enmanuel Valdez, 3B (5-1-2-4); 4, Yainer Diaz, C (4-0-1-1); 5, Justin Dirden, LF (2-0-0-0), Shay Whitcomb, PH/2B (2-0-0-0); 6, Bryan Arias, 2B/RF (3-0-0-0); 7, Grae Kessinger, SS (3-1-0-0); 8, Ross Adolph, DH (2-1-0-0); 9, Jose Alvarez, 1B (3-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-1-0-0); 2, James Outman, DH (3-1-2-1); 3, Ryan Ward, DH (3-0-0-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-1-2); 5, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-0-0-0); 7, Hunter Feduccia, DH (2-1-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-0); 9, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-2-1).

