Frisco's Trey Hair leads historic homer barrage in rout over Drillers

At first glance, Trey Hair didn't appear to be a likely candidate to become the first player in ONEOK Field's 12-year history to hit three homers in a Texas League regular-season game.

Hair, a Frisco RoughRiders third baseman, entered Sunday's matinee against the Tulsa Drillers with one home run in 17 games this season and had been 1-for-16 in the series. Overall, he was batting only .200 and didn't have more than two hits in a game.

But he homered three times in his first four at-bats and had five RBIs to help power the RoughRiders past the Drillers 18-4.

"I've been trying not to press," Hair said. "I think I've been doing that early in the season. So I'm just going out and trying to take my swing, nice and easy, and letting it happen."

The left-handed hitting Hair's first two homers -- a solo shot leading off the second inning and a three-run blast over the center-field wall in the third -- came off Drillers starter Jose Martinez (1-1). Hair's third homer led off the seventh against Guillermo Zuniga.

Springfield's Chris Swauger, in a 2012 playoff game, is the only other players with three homers in a game at ONEOK Field.

The RoughRiders (19-14) belted eight homers — tying a record by a Tulsa pro baseball opponent, dating back to 1905. Ezequiel Duran, the Texas Rangers' No. 4 prospect, went 4-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. Former Drillers catcher Jordan Procyshen also homered. Frisco scored in every inning except the fifth.

Hair. 27. had three homers in a road game last June 1 for the independent Sussex County (New Jersey) Miners.

"That was pretty fun but I think this one tops it a little bit," Hair said. "It's definitely the best day I've had in pro baseball."

However. that power surge last year helped him receive a second chance at affiliated baseball as the Rangers signed him two weeks later. Hair played in Tampa Bay's farm system in 2017 and '18 before being released and spending two-plus years in independent baseball.

During the past three years, he's also been a volunteer college hitting coach for Summit League member Omaha, which hosted Oral Roberts this weekend.

"I definitely want to coach, hopefully with some friends and have fun with the game," Hair said about his plans after his playing career ends.

Hair is taking a different approach in his second stint with a major league organization.

"Having a lot more fun, just controlling what I can control makes the game a lot more fun and being with a good group of guys like these guys, I'm having a blast and appreciate the opportunity," Hair said.

Frisco lefty Cole Ragans, a 2016 first-round draft choice, pitched five-plus innings as he combined with three relievers on a four-hitter. Only two of Tulsa's last 23 batters reached base.

Despite being routed in the finale, the Drillers (19-13) won the series with four victories in six games.

"Happy with the series, but definitely not happy with today," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "But Cole Ragans is a really good pitcher, he pitched really good, and some days it's just not your day."

ROUGHRIDERS 18, DRILLERS 4

Frisco;315;102;222;—;18;17;1

Tulsa;201;100;000;—;4;4;0

Ragans, Tiedemann (6), Jacobsen (8), Ozuna (9) and Procyshen; Martinez, Drury (3), Leasure (5), Zuniga (7), Jimenez (8), Adames (9) and Betts. W: Ragans (3-1). L: Martinez (1-1). HR: Frisco, Hair 3 (4), Duran 2 (5), Procyshen (2), Ornelas (4), Harris (3); Tulsa, Busch (11), Ward (10). RBI: Frisco, Duran 5 (22), Hair 5 (18), Harris 4 (20), Ornelas 2 (13), Procyshen (7), Stowers (7); Tulsa, Busch (29), Ward (25), Hoese (6). E: Frisco, Ragans (1). LOB: Frisco 5, Tulsa 3. T: 2:44. A: 6,559.

