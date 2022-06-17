Four pitchers combine on five-htter as first-place Drillers shut out Wind Surge before sellout crowd

Alec Gamboa’s 5.19 ERA with the Tulsa Drillers is deceiving.

Good things usually happen for the Drillers when Gamboa pitches.

On Friday night, Gamboa pitched 3⅔ innings as he combined with three other Drillers pitchers on a five-hitter and 15 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge before a sellout crowd of 7,915 at ONEOK Field.

Gamboa, a 25-year-old lefty in his first Double-A season, improved to 6-0 and is tied for the Texas League lead in wins.

“He eats up innings for you and doesn’t give up big innings,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

The Drillers (34-25), with four wins in the first five of a seven-game series, increased their lead in the North Division. Tulsa is ahead by 1½ games over Wichita (33-27), while Arkansas (34-27) moved up to second place, only one game behind Tulsa with eight games left in the first half.

Friday night’s shutout was the Drillers’ fourth of the season. Clayton Beeter started and pitched three innings. After Gamboa, Jose Adames and Gus Varland combined to record the last seven outs. Gamboa allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five in his second-longest outing this year.

“To shut those guys out our pitchers had to pitch really well,” Hennessey said. “Beeter gave us a good start and Gamboa threw the ball very well. He had his fastball, slider and change working. Adames and Varland were lights out.”

A key moment came while the Drillers led 4-0 in the seventh, but Wichita loaded the bases with one out. Gamboa then struck out his final batter, Edouard Julien, and then Adames fanned Chris Williams, who was called out on an 83-mph slider after seeing a 99-mph fastball.

The Drillers made a lot out of their five hits, as three of Wichita’s four walks turned into runs.

In the second inning, Jeren Kendall’s speed produced the first run off starter Blayne Enlow (0-2). Kendall drew a one-out walk, stole two bases and scored on a balk. Devin Mann then walked with two outs, advanced to third on James Outman’s single and scored on a wild pitch.

Tulsa added two runs in the fifth as Leonel Valera walked with one out and raced home on Mann’s double into the left-field corner. Outman followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Mann from third for a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Lewis’s opposite-field homer produced Tulsa’s final run in the seventh.

Adames pitched a perfect eighth and Varland worked a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts as the Drillers won by more than one run for the first time in the series.

DRILLERS 5, WIND SURGE 0

Wichita;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

Tulsa;002;020;10x;—;5;5;0

Enlow, Acosta (4), Cruz (7) and Williams; Beeter, Gamboa (4), Adames (7), G.Varland (9) and Feduccia. W: Gamboa (6-0). L: Enlow (0-2). HR: Tulsa, Lewis (5). RBI: Tulsa, Outman (39), Mann (22), Lewis (15). LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 3. T: 2:27. A: 7,915.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.