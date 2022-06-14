Former OSU lefty Andrew Heaney's strong rehab start keys Drillers' win over Wind Surge

Former Oklahoma State lefty Andrew Heaney stayed on track Tuesday night to rejoining the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting rotation Sunday.

Heaney, in his first rehab start with the Tulsa Drillers and third overall as he comes back from a shoulder injury, allowed two hits in five shutout innings to help the Drillers defeat the Wichita Wind Surge 4-3 in the opener of a key seven-game series at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (31-24) cut North Division-leading Wichita’s lead to one-half game with 12 remaining in the Texas League’s first half. The teams meet in a doubleheader at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Heaney walked one and struck out nine as he threw 54 of 77 pitches for strikes. The Putnam City graduate made his first two rehab starts in his hometown with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“I’m feeling great,” Heaney said. “Each time out has been roughly 15 more pitches than the last. Felt good, felt strong and then went back in the sixth in the bullpen to throw a few more.”

Heaney, signed by the Dodgers as a free agent in the offseason after going a combined 8-9 for the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees in 2021, started this season with two scoreless starts for the Dodgers before going on the Injured List. In his second Dodgers start on April 17, he allowed one hit in six innings and struck out 11 in a win over Cincinnati. Heaney accomplished everything he wanted from his three rehab starts.

“I came out each time, had good command of the fastball,” Heaney said. “Tried to get a good feel for the slider like I had before and just controlling the zone. And then of course coming out of it and feeling good the next day. I feel like I’ve checked all the boxes.”

Heaney’s performance Tuesday was very similar to the last time he pitched at ONEOK Field in 2012 when he fired a three-hit shutout in OSU’s win over Oklahoma. On that occasion, he walked one and struck out seven in a game that took 2:12. Tuesday’s game was three minutes faster — 2:09.

Heaney, who is in his ninth major league season and first with the Dodgers, opened the game with a bang as he struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first. He also closed in strong fashion as he fanned two of three hitters in a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

“He did a good giving us five strong innings,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He had a fastball/slider combo, he did throw one change-up. The thing I liked was after the third when he had trouble putting hitters away in that inning and that got his pitch count up, he made a quick adjustment, kept the ball off the edges and located, and just pitched. I hope our guys see that. That’s pitching right there.

“We have a few left-handers. You don’t light the radar gun up sometimes to get guys out. You make good pitches, stay off the edges and stick to the game plan, you come through five innings relatively easy.“

Heaney left the game with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Ryan Ward’s homer, but didn’t get a decision as Wichita’s Matt Wallner homered off Drillers lefty reliever Jose Hernandez (1-2) in the sixth. But Tulsa regained the lead 3-1 in the seventh as left-handed hitting James Outman delivered a two-run, two-out single off lefty Bryan Sammons (1-5).

“I thought that was one of his best at-bats off a lefty all year,” Hennessey said. “That pitcher is a tough left-hander.”

Andy Pages followed with a RBI infield hit that ultimately proved to be the difference.

After spending his rehab time in his home state, Heaney’s next start is expected to be Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s been kind of cool, it’s unique getting to sleep in your own bed while doing your rehab starts, but it’s time get back to the big leagues,” Heaney said. “I’m ready to be there and want to compete in those games.”

DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 3

Wichita;000;001;020;—;3;5;1

Tulsa;010;000;30x;—;4;6;0

Legumina, Sammons (7), Acosta (7) and Camargo; Heaney, Hernandez (6), Ochsenbein (8), Leasure (8), Zuniga (9) and Feduccia. W: Hernandez (1-2). L: Sammons (1-5). Save: Zuniga (6); HR: Wichita, Wallner (12), Julien (3); Tulsa, Ward (14). RBI: Wichita, Julien 2 (13), Wallner (42); Tulsa, Outman 2 (36), Pages (36), Ward (37). E: Wichita, Martin (14). LOB: Wichita 6, Tulsa 6. T: 2:09. A: 3,982.

