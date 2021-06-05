Former Drillers ace Chase De Jong 'blessed' to be back in majors with Pirates

Last Sunday in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, World Golf Hall-of-Fame member Bernhard Langer completed his worst Champions Tour performance since March 2018. At the same time, Langer’s son-in-law, former Tulsa Drillers right-hander Chase De Jong, enjoyed his best major league outing since 2018.

De Jong, called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis, made his first major league appearance of the season and allowed only one run in five innings. He left with a 3-1 lead, but received no decision as the Colorado Rockies rallied against the Pirates bullpen for a 4-3 victory.

De Jong took advantage of an opening in the Pittsburgh rotation due to JT Brubaker being placed on the bereavement list and was rewarded with another start Saturday against the Marlins. He received no-decision after he allowed five runs in five innings of an extra-inning win.

In 2016, De Jong was 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA for the Drillers as he was named the Texas League’s pitcher of the year. It was the best overall season by a Drillers pitcher since Jeff Francis was the minor league player of the year in 2004.