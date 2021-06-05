Former Drillers ace Chase De Jong 'blessed' to be back in majors with Pirates

Last Sunday in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, World Golf Hall-of-Fame member Bernhard Langer completed his worst Champions Tour performance since March 2018. At the same time, Langer’s son-in-law, former Tulsa Drillers right-hander Chase De Jong, enjoyed his best major league outing since 2018.
De Jong, called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis, made his first major league appearance of the season and allowed only one run in five innings. He left with a 3-1 lead, but received no decision as the Colorado Rockies rallied against the Pirates bullpen for a 4-3 victory.
De Jong took advantage of an opening in the Pittsburgh rotation due to JT Brubaker being placed on the bereavement list and was rewarded with another start Saturday against the Marlins. He received no-decision after he allowed five runs in five innings of an extra-inning win.
In 2016, De Jong was 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA for the Drillers as he was named the Texas League’s pitcher of the year. It was the best overall season by a Drillers pitcher since Jeff Francis was the minor league player of the year in 2004.
Although De Jong has spent parts of all the past five seasons in the majors — with four teams — he really had never regained the form he showed with the Drillers in 2016 until spring training this year after signing with the Pirates.
De Jong, who pitched 12 games in 2019 with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters, relished his return to the majors.
“Any time I get to take the mound on a major league mound is a privilege,” De Jong said to media after Sunday’s game. “To be back here is exactly that. I didn’t take it lightly. I really enjoyed being back out there with another team. I just consider myself very blessed to have this opportunity.”
De Jong said he considers himself a different pitcher than he was two years ago. His velocity has increased and his command has improved. With the Pirates, he is reunited with manager Derek Shelton, who was a coach with Minnesota in 2019 when De Jong pitched briefly with the Twins.
The Pirates’ rotation also includes lefty Tyler Anderson, who also was a Texas League pitcher of the year with the Drillers back in 2014. Anderson is 3-5 with a 4.67 ERA.
Scary moments
Tulsa Drillers pitcher Zach Willeman was struck on the head by a line drive off the bat of Northwest Arkansas’ Dennicher Carrasco on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Carrasco’s liner wound up in left for a hit.
Willeman left the game with a mild concussion. It wasn’t the only scary moment in the minors Thursday involving a pitcher being struck by a line drive.
Tampa Bay prospect Tyler Zombro, pitching for Triple-A Durham, was carried off the field on a stretcher in the eighth inning after being hit by a shot from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland. Zombro was taken to Duke University Hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday. The game was not resumed and Norfolk was a 12-4 winner. Durham also postponed its Friday game.
Busch sidelined
Drillers infielder Michael Busch, a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, has been sidelined for a week due to a sore right hand after being hit by a pitch in the May 29 game at Arkansas.
The Dodgers are being cautious with Busch, who suffered a broken hand — also when he was hit by a pitch — that ended his 2019 season only 10 games into his pro career.
Walton’s first homer
Former Oklahoma State and Bishop Kelley infielder Donnie Walton hit his first major league homer — a three-run blast — for Seattle in a 6-5 win over Oakland on Monday.
Walton said to the Seattle Times, “I knew I caught it good. And then the first thing you do is kind of look at the right fielder and see how he reacts to it. Once I saw him stop running, I think my body went into shock. I just blacked out. My whole body, I just couldn’t feel anything. It’s what I dreamt about and envisioned about a million times through my head growing up.”
Walton, who is nicknamed “Rudy” by his Seattle teammates after the Notre Dame football player who inspired a movie by the same name, plans to give the home run ball to his parents. His father, Rob, is Oklahoma state’s pitching coach.