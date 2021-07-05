Enter the Tulsa Drillers’ mobile kitchen, where winning baseball starts with winning food

“I think it has to be a concern for baseball, because if that organization is not at least making the best effort they can... that’s just telling the player that they really don’t care, in my opinion,” said Drillers manager Scott Hennessey. “... I just think baseball needs to do a deeper dive and make sure these guys are nourished and housed well.”

Large quantities of high quality food are never scarce in the Drillers' kitchen. During meal-planning trips to Sam’s Club, Dowd and Gant will purchase so many groceries, cashiers often question where the party is. Simultaneously, they shop cost effectively by buying everything fresh, nothing prepackaged. Those groceries go toward a rotating 45-day schedule, so Drillers players and staff never eat the same dish consecutively. The menu is also customized to meet individuals’ dietary restrictions and tastes.

From two meals to a pregame snack, Dowd and Gant are always making something fresh. Shrimp stir fry and chicken piccata were among recent main courses. Dowd and Gant have noticed that steak nights are most players’ favorites. Hennessey couldn’t pick a favorite meal, acknowledging the selection is great every time. The Dodgers organization and Drillers chefs are trying to start a revolution in player sustenance.