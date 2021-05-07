Drone can't prevent Drillers' romp over Sod Poodles

Friday was a near-perfect night for the Tulsa Drillers.

There were postgame fireworks after a sellout crowd of 5,004 saw the Drillers romp over the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-3 at ONEOK Field.

The only thing that slowed down the Drillers was a 14-minute drone delay in the third inning after they had raced to an 8-0 lead.

Devin Mann was the Drillers' hitting standout as he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jeren Kendall, who went 2-for-4, also had four RBIs, including a three-run homer.

Neither starting pitcher made it into the third inning — that was by design for Tulsa, but not for Amarillo.

Drillers right-hander Gus Varland was perfect in his two-inning start as he needed only 20 pitches, including 17 strikes, with four strikeouts. Varland, who had not pitched in an official game since July 1, 2019, is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Varland was acquired from Oakland by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 12 in a trade that involved former University of Oklahoma players Cody Thomas and Sheldon Neuse.

John Rooney relieved Varland and pitched the next three innings with three runs allowed. Guillermo Zuniga (1-0) was credited with his first Double-A win after pitching two scoreless innings.