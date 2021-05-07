Drone can't prevent Drillers' romp over Sod Poodles

Friday was a near-perfect night for the Tulsa Drillers.
There were postgame fireworks after a sellout crowd of 5,004 saw the Drillers romp over the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-3 at ONEOK Field.
The only thing that slowed down the Drillers was a 14-minute drone delay in the third inning after they had raced to an 8-0 lead.
Devin Mann was the Drillers' hitting standout as he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jeren Kendall, who went 2-for-4, also had four RBIs, including a three-run homer.
Neither starting pitcher made it into the third inning — that was by design for Tulsa, but not for Amarillo.
Drillers right-hander Gus Varland was perfect in his two-inning start as he needed only 20 pitches, including 17 strikes, with four strikeouts. Varland, who had not pitched in an official game since July 1, 2019, is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Varland was acquired from Oakland by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 12 in a trade that involved former University of Oklahoma players Cody Thomas and Sheldon Neuse.
John Rooney relieved Varland and pitched the next three innings with three runs allowed. Guillermo Zuniga (1-0) was credited with his first Double-A win after pitching two scoreless innings.
Amarillo lefty Tyler Holton (0-1), who pitched for Florida State from 2016-18, made his first pro start for a full-season affiliated team and only recorded two outs as Tulsa (2-2) produced its second six-run inning in the first four games of the season.
Jacob Amaya drew a leadoff walk and Michael Busch followed with a single. Amaya was forced out at third on Kody Hoese's grounder before Ryan Noda walked to load the bases.
Mann then lined a two-run single. After Donovan Casey struck out, Kendall blasted a three-run homer — the Drillers' third this season. Carlos Rincon's single resulted in Holton's exit.
Steve Berman greeted reliever Luis Castillo with a double into the left-field corner that drove in Rincon for a 6-0 lead.
The Drillers added two runs in the second. Busch led off with a walk and Noda lined a one-out single. Mann's single scored Busch while Noda advanced to third. Noda scored on the front end of an attempted double steal as Mann was thrown out at second.
Amarillo (2-2) was hitless and trailed 8-0 until scoring three runs in the fifth, but it would have been an even bigger outburst if Drillers third baseman Hoese had not come up with a web gem.
Luis Basabe singled with one out, Jancarlos Cintron doubled and Alek Thomas walked to load the bases for Dominic Fletcher. Hoese's diving stab of a hot grounder robbed Fletcher of a hit although Basabe scored on the play. Jake McCarthy bounced a two-run single into center field that cut Tulsa's lead to 8-3.
Tulsa answered with four runs in the sixth. Amaya led off with a walk from Brandyn Sittinger, raced to third on Busch's single and scored on Hoese's sacrifice fly. Mann's two-out double chased home Busch. Casey greeted reliever Chester Pimentel with a triple and Casey scored on Kendall's single for a 12-3 lead.
DRILLERS 12, SOD POODLES 3
Amarillo;000;030;000--;3;7;0
Tulsa;620;004;00x--;12;11;1
Holton, Castillo (1), Gage (3), Sittinger (5), Pimentel (6) and Herrera; Varland, Rooney (3), Zuniga (6), Ochsenbein (8), Washington (9) and Berman. W: Zuniga (1-0). L: Holton (0-1). HR — Tulsa: Kendall (1). RBI — Amarillo: McCarthy 2 (3), Fletcher (1); Tulsa: Mann 4 (4), Kendall 4 (5), Berman 1 (1), Hoese 1 (2), Casey 1 (1). E — Tulsa: Busch (2). DP: Amarillo 1. LOB: Amarillo 11, Tulsa 5. T: 3:15. A: 5,004.