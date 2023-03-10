Admission is free to DrillersFest 2023, presented by the Tulsa World, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

The event includes a variety of activities for fans. Fans will be able to play catch on the field from 10 a.m. to noon, and that will be followed by a high school baseball game between Catoosa and Oologah at 1 p.m.

Hornsby, the Drillers mascot, will be available for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours for fans wanting to see “behind the scenes” at ONEOK Field. The stadium’s TD Williamson Kids Zone with several inflatable play stations will be open.

A balloon artist and a face painter will be set up near the Team Store entrance. The remodeled Team Store will have some new merchandise that will be available for the first time. Hiland Dairy will be offering free ice cream samples for all fans, while Dead Armadillo Brewery will be offering free beer samples for fans ages 21 and over. Also, Basketcase Disc Golf will be on hand for fans to show off their disc golf skills.

DrillersFest gives all season ticket holders the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages. All fans will be able to purchase individual tickets for any home game this season.

Any fan picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive free donuts, hot dogs, coffee and soft drinks. Tickets can be purchased during the event at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Drillers full-season and mini-plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the stadium’s suite level.

The Drillers’ regular-season opener is April 6 against San Antonio at ONEOK Field.