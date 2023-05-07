Tulsa Drillers shortstop Eddys Leonard has a great shot at being named the Texas League’s player of the week when that award is announced Monday.

Leonard turned his season around during a series against San Antonio that ended with the Missions’ 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

In the six games, Leonard had 10 hits in 20 at-bats with six RBIs and six extra-base hits. He also hit his second homer of the series Sunday. In his previous 20 games this season, Leonard was 9-for-70 (.129) with no RBIs and extra-base hits.

This past week is what Drillers manager Scott Hennessey has been expecting to see from Leonard in his first season with the Double-A team. Hennessey has been impressed by Leonard since first seeing him play in the Dominican Republic four years ago. Leonard is on the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster and was 9-for-24 with five RBIs in major league spring training before suffering a miserable April with the Drillers.

“The slow start was kind of head scratching with the kind of spring training he had,” Hennessey said. “But if you look at his past history, he’s always been a slow starter and as soon as May 1st hits, that’s what he usually does — he starts hitting. I wish the slow start wasn’t the case this year, but he’s been really good since May 1st.”

Leonard had two hits and a RBI in a 9-2 win Saturday night after belting a key homer in Friday’s doubleheader sweep.

The Drillers’ starting pitching also has been terrific with only one earned run allowed in 31 2/3 innings entering Sunday.

“I think certainly since I’ve been here, there hasn’t been a staff like this with the quality of arms from top to bottom,” said Hennessey, who has been the Drillers manager since 2017.

Kyle Hurt (2-1) was on his way to giving the Drillers a fifth scoreless start in the past seven games Sunday until he gave up three consecutive hits in the fourth inning, capped by Luis Aviles Jr.’s three-run homer. Those were the first earned runs allowed by Hurt in 16 innings this season.

“Kyle made just one bad pitch, he hung a changeup,” Hennessey said. “He’s been nails all year.”

San Antonio (11-15) then made it 5-1 as it added two runs later in the fourth off reliever Jack Little, who made his first appearance since April 12.

The Drillers (17-10) rallied but couldn’t complete the comeback as their six-game winning streak and Missions’ seven-game losing streak ended. Tulsa also missed a chance for its first six-game series sweep since the current scheduling format started in 2021.

“One bad inning all series,” Hennessey said. “It cost us today, but we had plenty of chances offensively. Our pitching staff was great, kept us in every game and we’ll take five out of six.”

The Drillers are off Monday before the homestand continues against the Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Nick Nastrini will be the Drillers’ starting pitcher.

MISSIONS 5, DRILLERS 4

San Antonio;000;500;000;—;5;9;1

Tulsa;010;102;000;—;4;6;2

Wolf, Kopps (5), Hernandez (7), Koenig (9) and De La Cruz; Hurt, Little (4), Gamboa (4), Dodson (7), Sublette (8), Bettencourt (9) and Cartaya. W: Kopps (2-0). L: Hurt (2-1). Save: Koenig (2). HR: SA, Aviles Jr. (2); Tulsa, Leonard (2), Ramos (7). RBI: SA, Aviles Jr 3 (8), Reyes (6), Castellanos (13); Tulsa, Pages (20), Leonard (6), Ramos (13), Hoese (2). E: SA, Aviles Jr. (4); Tulsa, Ramos (2), Hoese (2). DP: SA 1. LOB: SA 10, Tulsa 5. T: 2:36. A: 4,298.

Saturday

DRILLERS 9, MISSIONS 2

San Antonio;000;000;200;—;2;7;3

Tulsa;340;001;10x;—;9;14;2

Camarena, Bachar (2), Espada (5) Schlichtholz (6), Henry (8) and Seagle; Frasso, Lockhart (5), Fisher (8), Harris (9) and Taylor. W: Lockhart (1-1). L: Camarena (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Pages (3). RBI: SA, Bell (5), Ona (3); Tulsa, Pages 2 (19), DeLuca (14), Vivas (18), Leonard (5), Lewis (6). E: SA, Ona 2 (3), Camarena (1); Tulsa, Vivas (5), Vargas (3). DP: SA 2. LOB: SA 8, Tulsa 8. T: 2:42. A: 6,426.