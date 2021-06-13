Drillers win series, but drop homestand finale

For the first time this season, the Tulsa Drillers have won a home series.
The Drillers captured four of six games against the Wichita Wind Surge, but the feat was tempered by losing the last two.
On Sunday afternoon, Josh Winder combined with two relievers on a four-hitter to lead the Wind Surge past the Drillers 7-1.
Winder (2-0) is one of the Minnesota Twins' top pitching prospects. It was Winder's third start of the season at ONEOK Field and he has been impressive each time with an overall ERA of 1.80. On this occasion, he allowed three hits over six innings, struck out seven and didn't issue a walk as he threw 66 of 93 pitches for trikes.
"He threw a good game," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He has a good delivery and kept us off balance."
Winder retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. The only three Drillers baserunners he allowed came in a four-batter stretch in the second inning. Ryan Noda lined a leadoff homer over the right-center wall. After Carlos Rincon struck out, Devin Mann singled and so did Jacob Amaya. But with runners at second and third, Winder struck out Romer Cuadrado and Juan Zabala fouled out.
By that time Wichita was ahead 6-1 and that proved more than enough as Wind Surge pitchers retired 21 batters in a row until Donovan Casey was hit by a pitch in the ninth.
Wichita led from the start as Jose Miranda led off the game with a homer. Drillers starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo (1-1) gave up six earned runs on four hits, walked four and hit two batters over 1 2/3 innings. Carrillo only had 23 strikes in his 51 pitches.
Aaron Whitefield, the hero of Wichita's comeback win Saturday, added a two-out RBI single in the first. Cuadrado's running catch in the left-center gap robbed Peter Mooney of a bases-clearing hit and ended the inning with Wichita ahead 2-0.
The Wind Surge scored four in the second with the help of four walks and reliever Cyrillo Watson's two wild pitches. Leobaldo Cabrera and Roy Morales each had an RBI single.
During the last seven innings, the Drillers bullpen allowed only one run, but Tulsa couldn't produce any offense.
Tulsa (21-14) leaves for a six-game series starting Tuesday at Arkansas with a 1 1/2-game lead over second-place Wichita (20-16) in the Double-A Central's North Division.
"It was a good week for us, but it wasn't our day," Hennessey said.
Wind Surge 7, Drillers 1
Wichita;240;000;001;--7;10;0
Tulsa;010;000;000--;1;4;1
Winder, Cano (7), Garcia (9) and Morales; Carrillo, Watson (2), Washington (4), Warzek (6), Ochsenbein (8) and Zabala. W: Winder (2-0). L: Carrillo (1-1). HR: Wichita -- Miranda (8); Tulsa -- Noda (9). RBIs: Wichita -- Miranda (28), Whitefield (19), Morales (6), Cabrera (1), Palacios (17); Tulsa -- Noda (20). E: Tulsa -- Casey (1). LOB: Wichita 6, Tulsa 4. T: 3:17. A: 3,894.