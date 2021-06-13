Drillers win series, but drop homestand finale

For the first time this season, the Tulsa Drillers have won a home series.

The Drillers captured four of six games against the Wichita Wind Surge, but the feat was tempered by losing the last two.

On Sunday afternoon, Josh Winder combined with two relievers on a four-hitter to lead the Wind Surge past the Drillers 7-1.

Winder (2-0) is one of the Minnesota Twins' top pitching prospects. It was Winder's third start of the season at ONEOK Field and he has been impressive each time with an overall ERA of 1.80. On this occasion, he allowed three hits over six innings, struck out seven and didn't issue a walk as he threw 66 of 93 pitches for trikes.

"He threw a good game," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He has a good delivery and kept us off balance."

Winder retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. The only three Drillers baserunners he allowed came in a four-batter stretch in the second inning. Ryan Noda lined a leadoff homer over the right-center wall. After Carlos Rincon struck out, Devin Mann singled and so did Jacob Amaya. But with runners at second and third, Winder struck out Romer Cuadrado and Juan Zabala fouled out.