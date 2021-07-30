Drillers will host Mascot Mania on Saturday night

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Brady Feigl (6-6, 4.36 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 10.07 ERA)
Season series: Tied 2-2
Promotions: Library Reading Night/Backpacks — Students who have completed the summer reading program can present their Drillers coupon at the ticket window to receive a free ticket. Family members can save $2 on each of their tickets. Also, the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and under, to enter through either the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack. Mascot Mania — In Hornsby’s 25th birthday season, he will be joined mascot friends, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble, Dallas Stars’ Victor E. Green and the Miami Heat’s Burnie.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Midland (Family Funday, Hornsby growth charts)
Driller bits
Web gem: Drillers left fielder Devin Mann made a stellar catch of Chase Calabuig’s sinking liner to save at least two runs in the seventh inning Friday.
Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Hunter Feduccia extended his hitting streak to eight games with an infield single in the seventh inning Friday.
Playing overtime: The Drillers fell to 4-6 in extra innings this year.
Friday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Devin Foyle, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-0-0); 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (5-1-2-2); 3, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 4, Jonah Bride, 2B-3B (3-0-0-0); 5, Kyle McCann, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Jake Suddleson, DH (3-0-1-0); 7, Collin Theroux, C (4-0-0-0); 8, Jhoan Paulino, 3B (4-1-2-0), Max Schuemann, PR-2B (0-1-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (3-1-2-1).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-1-2-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (5-1-0-1); 4, James Outman, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda 1B (3-0-0-1); 6, Hunter Feduccia, DH (3-0-1-0), Clayton Daniel, PH (1-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, LF (3-0-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-2-0); 9, Stevie Berman, C (4-0-0-0).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World