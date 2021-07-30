Drillers will host Mascot Mania on Saturday night

Saturday

Promotions: Library Reading Night/Backpacks — Students who have completed the summer reading program can present their Drillers coupon at the ticket window to receive a free ticket. Family members can save $2 on each of their tickets. Also, the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and under, to enter through either the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack. Mascot Mania — In Hornsby’s 25th birthday season, he will be joined mascot friends, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble, Dallas Stars’ Victor E. Green and the Miami Heat’s Burnie.