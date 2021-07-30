 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers will host Mascot Mania on Saturday night
0 Comments
Drillers update

Drillers will host Mascot Mania on Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Drillers vs Midland RockHounds

Tulsa’s Edward Cuello delivers a pitch against Midland during Friday’s game at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Brady Feigl (6-6, 4.36 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 10.07 ERA)

Season series: Tied 2-2

Promotions: Library Reading Night/Backpacks — Students who have completed the summer reading program can present their Drillers coupon at the ticket window to receive a free ticket. Family members can save $2 on each of their tickets. Also, the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and under, to enter through either the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack. Mascot Mania — In Hornsby’s 25th birthday season, he will be joined mascot friends, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble, Dallas Stars’ Victor E. Green and the Miami Heat’s Burnie.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Midland (Family Funday, Hornsby growth charts)

Driller bits

Web gem: Drillers left fielder Devin Mann made a stellar catch of Chase Calabuig’s sinking liner to save at least two runs in the seventh inning Friday.

Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Hunter Feduccia extended his hitting streak to eight games with an infield single in the seventh inning Friday.

Playing overtime: The Drillers fell to 4-6 in extra innings this year.

Friday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Devin Foyle, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-0-0); 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (5-1-2-2); 3, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 4, Jonah Bride, 2B-3B (3-0-0-0); 5, Kyle McCann, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Jake Suddleson, DH (3-0-1-0); 7, Collin Theroux, C (4-0-0-0); 8, Jhoan Paulino, 3B (4-1-2-0), Max Schuemann, PR-2B (0-1-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (3-1-2-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-1-2-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (5-1-0-1); 4, James Outman, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda 1B (3-0-0-1); 6, Hunter Feduccia, DH (3-0-1-0), Clayton Daniel, PH (1-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, LF (3-0-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-2-0); 9, Stevie Berman, C (4-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News