Drillers will be Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate through at least 2030

For at least the next 10 seasons, the Tulsa Drillers will be the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.

On Thursday, the Drillers announced, as had been expected, that they had accepted the Los Angeles Dodgers' invitation and signed their new Player Development License that will keep them affiliated with the Dodgers through at least 2030.

The Drillers have been affiliated with the Dodgers since the 2015 season. During that affiliation, Tulsa has won the past three Texas League North Division titles, including a pennant in 2018, and the Dodgers have won three of the past four National League pennants and the 2020 World Series.

Before the major leagues' takeover of the minors during this offseason, affiliation agreements were signed for either two or four years. All affiliations are now 10 years. The new agreement will extend the Drillers affiliation with the Dodgers to 16 years -- the second longest in franchise history behind 26 years with the Texas Rangers (1977-2002).