Drillers update:

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Arkansas, TBA.

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On Deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Sunday’s game

An eighth-inning rally crippled the Drillers as they lost a series finale to the Midland RockHounds 5-3 on Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Tulsa led 3-2 going into the eighth inning before two home runs gave the RockHounds all the runs they needed as Tulsa dropped the final game.

Starting pitcher Landon Knack began the game by allowing three hits through the first three innings. The Drillers offense could only manage three hits in the first three innings, but both teams broke through to score a run in the third.

Andy Pages put Tulsa on the board with his 12th home run of the season, giving the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

The RockHounds responded by hitting a double and two singles to score their run and bring the game to a 1-1 tie.

Following Devin Mann’s single in the sixth inning, Tulsa took a 3-1 lead with James Outman’s two-run homer.

Midland brought the score to within one run in the bottom of the sixth. Following a double and a single to put runners at first and third, Shane Selman hit a sacrifice fly as Tulsa’s lead was cut to 3-2.

Two big swings put the RockHounds ahead in the eighth. Brett Harris tied the game with a solo home run. Following the home run, Midland had a runner reach first base on a fielding error. The error immediately hurt Tulsa as William Simoneit hit the second home run to bring the score to 5-3.

Knack finished the game with 10 strikeouts. With his Tuesday start, Knack finished with 15 strikeouts against Midland this week.

Nick Robertson recorded four outs in the seventh inning as Jeremy Eierman reached bases on a dropped third strike.

Outman’s home run tied him for the second-most in the Texas League with 16 on the season.

Tulsa’s pitching staff finished with the lowest ERA in the Texas League this week at 2.25.

The game took just two hours and nine minutes to complete.

TULSA 3, MIDLAND 5

TUL;000;102;000;--;3;5;2

MID;000;101;03X;--;5;11;0

Knack, Robertson (7), Leasure (8.2) and Taylor; Damron, Plunkett (6), Conley (7), Danielak (8) and Simoneit. W: Conley (1-1). L: Robertson (1-1). HR: Tulsa, Pages and Outman, Midland, Harris and Simoneit.

— From staff reports