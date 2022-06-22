Drillers update: Winning streak ends with shutout at Midland

Thursday

Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Midland, TBA.

Season series: Tied 1-1

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Wednesday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers’ six-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a 4-0 loss to the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Midland struck quickly. After the Drillers allowed a bunt single to Brett Harris and Tulsa pitcher Bobby Miller walked JJ Schwartz in the first inning, Jeremy Eierman drove in both runners for a 2-0 RockHounds lead.

The pair of runs was the only blemish on an otherwise clean outing for Miller (3-2). The right-hander gave up four runs in five innings of work, walking only one runner and striking out eight.

Leonel Valera and Justin Yurchak each collected a pair of hits for the Drillers, but Tulsa failed to plate any runners. The team’s best chances to score came with a pair of walks to open the third inning that led to a double play, and in the final frame, when the Drillers put runners on second and third with two outs before Yurchak grounded out to end the game.

The Rockhounds added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a Sahid Valanzuela home run. Reliever Chase Cohen pitched two innings to collect the win for Midland, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

Despite the loss, Tulsa holds a three-game lead over Wichita in the race for the first-half title and a playoff spot with four games remaining. The Wind Surge’s game against San Antonio Wednesday was suspended due to weather and will resume Thursday.

MIDLAND 4, TULSA 0

Tulsa 000 000 000 — 0 6 1

Midland 200 000 20X — 4 8 0

Miller, Robertson (6), Hernandez (7), Gibbens (8) and Betts; Harris, Cohen (5), Conley (7), Briggs (9) and Simoneit. W: Cohen (3-3). L: Miller (3-2). HR: Midland, Valenzuela (1).

— From staff reports