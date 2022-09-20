Drillers update: Wind Surge romps 17-1 in North finals opener

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field (Game 2, Texas League North Division best-of-3 playoffs)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Daniel Gossett (5-3, 4.32 ERA — 16 starts, Triple-A St. Paul/Wichita); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (6-4, 3.93 ERA — 27 starts, High-A Great Lakes/Tulsa)

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Miller Lite will all be on sale for just $2 per serving on the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Game 3, if necessary; Fireworks)

Driller bits

Tuesday's recap: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Anthony Prato each homered and had four RBIs as the Wichita Wind Surge handed the Tulsa Drillers their most lopsided playoff loss in their 45-year history, 17-1, in Game 1 of the Texas League North Division finals Tuesday night at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium. Eduoard Julien added a three-run homer for Wichita.

After an open date Wednesday, Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Brent Headrick pitched five innings as he combined with four relievers on an eight-hitter for Wichita. Wind Surge pitchers walked one and struck out 16. Tulsa's only run was unearned as Justin Yurchak had a two-out RBI in the fifth after Buddy Reed's infield hit and a passed ball.

Rough start: Drillers right-hander Nick Frasso, after a 1-2-3 first inning, didn't survive the second on a 99-degree night as he was tagged for five runs. He threw only 37 pitches. Frasso, who entered with no decisions and a 1.83 overall ERA in 16 starts for four teams this season, was relieved by lefty Jeff Belge, who made his Drillers debut. Belge faced three hitters as he allowed a walk, Jair Camargo's RBI hit and then struck out Yunior Severino.

Top prospect shines: Wichita infielder Brooks Lee, the Minnesota Twins' first-round draft choice (eighth overall) in July, drove in Tuesday's first run as the DH with a second-inning single that was followed one out later by Keirsey Jr.'s three-run homer for a 4-0 lead. Lee, in only his third game with Wichita, added an RBI single in the seventh.

Rough night: Drillers pitcher Kyle Hurt gave up four runs in one-third of an inning, and Lael Lockhart allowed five runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Coach ejected: Drillers first-base/bench coach Chris Gutierrez was ejected from the game in the third inning for arguing Lee's controversial double on a pop-up that third baseman Kody Hoese dropped in foul territory between home and third. Lee eventually scored on Prato's single for a 6-0 lead.

Streak ends: The Drillers' streak of three consecutive league home run champions ended although they had three of the top five homer hitters. Ryan Ward was second with 28, Andy Pages third with 26 and Brandon Lewis tied for fourth with 24. Amarillo's Leandro Cedeno was the homer lead with 30. Cedeno hit nine from Aug. 1-Sept. 5, when he was promoted to Triple-A Reno. Ward homered in his first three games in August, but after that only had one in his final 100 at-bats.

League leaders: Tulsa's Leonel Valera tied for third in the TL with five triples. Tulsa's Alec Gamboa tied for second in the TL with 11 wins while Guillermo Zuniga tied for third with 11 saves and was second with 48 pitching appearances.

On the calendar: Tuesday's game was the latest on the calendar ever for a Drillers game in their 45-year history. The last time that a Tulsa pro baseball team played on Sept. 20 was when the Oilers faced the Pawtucket Red Sox in the 1973 Junior (Triple-A) World Series.

WIND SURGE 17, DRILLERS 1

Tulsa;000;010;000;—;1;8;1

Wichita;051;240;50x;—;17;14;0

Frasso, Belge (2), Varland (3), Hurt (5), Dodson (5), Lockhart (7), Martinez (7) and Rios; Headrick, and Camargo. W: Headrick (1-0). L: Frasso (0-1). HR: Wichita, Keirsey (1), Martin (1), Julien (1), Prato (1). RBI: tulsa, Yurchak (1); Wichita, Keirsey 4 (4), Prato 4 (4), Julien 3 (3), Lee 2 (2), Camargo 2 (2), Isola (1), Martin (1). E: Tulsa, Pages (1), Valera (1). LOB: Tulsa 7, Wichita 7, Tulsa 6. T: 2:45. A: 2,089.

Tuesday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, DH (3-0-1-1); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (4-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-2-0); 7, Kekai Rios, C (4-0-2-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-0); 9, Buddy Reed, CF (4-0-1-0).

Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (5-3-2-1); 2, Edouard Julien, 2B (3-3-2-3); 3, Jair Camargo, C (5-0-2-2); 4, Yunior Severino, 3B (4-1-0-0); 5, Alex Isola, 1B (2-1-0-1), Will Holland, PH/LF (0-1-0-0); 6, Brooks Lee, DH (5-3-3-2); 7, Anthony Prato, LF/1B (3-2-2-4); 8, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (5-2-2-4); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (5-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World