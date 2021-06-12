Drillers update: Wind Surge rallies for extra-inning win before sellout crowd

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 2.27 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-0, 3.46 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 7-4
Promotions: Family Funday — The first 500 kids, age 14 and under, entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a pair of Drillers sunglasses. All kids, 12 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon redeemable for a hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream treat. After the game, kids can run the bases. High School Seniors Baseball — Tickets are $5 for an all-star game featuring some of the area’s top high school seniors will start at 7 p.m.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 22 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Aaron Whitefield had a tying two-run, two-out single in the seventh inning and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th to lead Wichita past Tulsa 4-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Peter Mooney added a homer in the 10th for Wichita (19-16), which had lost the previous four games in the series. Wichita’s two runs in the 10th came off lefty Jordan Martinson, who made his Drillers debut. The crowd of 7,935 was the Drillers’ first full-capacity sellout this season.
Tulsa (21-13) scored on Devin Mann’s RBI double in the fourth and Donovan Casey’s RBI single in the fifth, but the Drillers left the bases loaded and that proved costly.
Drillers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot retired the first 15 Wichita hitters and had eight strikeouts. Pepiot issued a four-pitch walk to open the sixth and left the game as he reached his pitch limit. He threw 72 pitches with 48 strikes.
Saturday’s batting orders: Wichita — 1, Jose Miranda, 3B (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Jermaine Palacios, SS (3-1-0-0); 3, Ernie De La Trinidad, RF (4-1-1-0); 4, Caleb Hamilton, C (4-0-0-0); 5, BJ Boyd, DH (4-1-0-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, 1B (3-0-0-0); 7, Aaron Whitefield, CF (2-0-1-3); 8, Peter Mooney, 2B (4-1-1-1); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, LF (4-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (5-1-1-0); 2, Donovan Casey, RF (5-0-1-1); 3, Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Noda, 1B (2-0-0-0): 5, Carlos Rincon, DH (5-1-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, 3B (5-0-2-1); 7, Romer Cuadrado, LF (5-0-0-0); 8, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-2-0); 9, Luis Diaz, SS (3-0-0-0), Jacob Amaya, PH-SS (0-0-0-0).
Roster moves: The Drillers placed pitcher Gus Varland on the injured list and received Martinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martinson had a 6.39 ERA in 11 relief appearances with OKC.
Wind Surge 4, Drillers 2
Wichita 000 000 200 2 —4 3 2
Tulsa 000 110 000 0 — 2 7 0
Schlulfer, Moran (5), Mason (7), Neff (9) and Hamilton; Pepiot, Schwaab (6), Robertson (7), Martinson (10) and Feduccia. W: Neff (3-0). L: xxx (0-3). HR: Wichita — Mooney (2). RBIs: Wichita — Whitefield 3 (18), Mooney (9); Tulsa — Mann (18), Casey (15). E: Wichita — Bechtold (5), Cabrera (1). DP: Wichita 2. LOB: Wichita 3, Tulsa 11. T: 3:21. A: 7,935.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World