Drillers update: Wind Surge rallies for extra-inning win before sellout crowd

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 2.27 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-0, 3.46 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 7-4

Promotions: Family Funday — The first 500 kids, age 14 and under, entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a pair of Drillers sunglasses. All kids, 12 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon redeemable for a hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream treat. After the game, kids can run the bases. High School Seniors Baseball — Tickets are $5 for an all-star game featuring some of the area’s top high school seniors will start at 7 p.m.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 22 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Aaron Whitefield had a tying two-run, two-out single in the seventh inning and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th to lead Wichita past Tulsa 4-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.