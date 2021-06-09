Drillers update: Win includes reliever Andrew Schwaab's strong Tulsa debut

Schwaab’s debut: Tulsa’s 1-0 win over Wichita on Wednesday included former Missouri pitcher Andrew Schwaab’s Drillers debut. Schwaab, 28, tossed two innings as he allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three. He was sent down from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had a 6.59 ERA in 10 appearances. He’s previously been in the Yankees, Detroit and Boston organizations. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, “Saw him a lot in spring training. He’s a fastball-slider guy. Threw the ball fairly well in Triple-A but had some bad luck up there. We know what we have in him and he did a great job as did all of our pitchers.”