Drillers update: Tyler Gentry's ninth-inning homer caps Naturals' rally; Nick Nastrini pitches Sunday

Sunday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Alec Marsh (1-3, 7.70 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 3.24 ERA). A rematch of Tulsa's 7-3 win in the series opener.

Season series: Naturals lead 13-10

Promotions: Fireworks/Frozen Night — In celebration of Disney’s "Frozen," fans who wear a Frozen costume to the game will receive a free lawn ticket and there will be ticket giveaways for the upcoming Broadway Frozen Musical at the Tulsa PAC. There will be music and clips from the Broadway musical being played throughout the night and during the post-game fireworks.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday, Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, Hornsby Hockey Bobbleheads)

Driller bits

Saturday's recap: Tyler Gentry's tiebreaking three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning capped Northwest Arkansas' 8-6 comeback win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Drillers reliever Nick Robertson (1-3) nearly escaped the ninth unscathed, but third baseman Kody Hoese misplayed a potential double-play grounder, giving the Naturals an extra out and Gentry capitalized following an intentional walk.

Tulsa (63-60 overall, 23-33 second half) tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Brandon Lewis had a two-out RBI single, but Ryan January struck out with the bases to end the game on Kasey Kalich's 37th pitch of the inning.

Northwest Arkansas (53-71, 22-34 second half) rallied from a 5-1 deficit through five innings. The Naturals scored three in the sixth and tied it in the seventh on Morgan McCollough's leadoff homer.

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first on Ryan Ward's hit-and-run single and Ward's two-run single in the second stretched the lead to 3-0. January's two-run single in the fifth boosted Tulsa's lead to 5-1.

Champions honored: After Saturday's game, the Drillers' 1982 Texas League champions were honored as they were introduced after lining up on the first-base line. Although Texas Rangers broadcaster Steve Buechele, an infielder on that team, couldn't attend, he joined in the reunion with a video message that was played. Buechele said, "Hard to believe it's been 40 years since the championship. … I had so much fun that summer."

NATURALS 8, DRILLERS 6

NW Arkansas;001;003;103;—;8;9;2

Tulsa;120;020;001;—;6;9;0

Bowlan, DiPoto (5) and Tresh; Lockhart, Leasure (6), Hernandez (7), Robertson (9) and January. W: Pennington (5-3). L: Robertson (1-3). Save: Kalich (1). HR: NWA, McCullough (2), Gentry (14). RBI: NW Arkansas, Gentry 3 (53), Bradley (53), Matias (57), McCollough (7), Rave (66), Tresh (8); Tulsa, Ward 3 (74), January 2 (10), Lewis (64). E: NWA, Means (16), Bradley (4). DP: NWA 1. LOB: NWA 5, Tulsa 3. T: 2:58. A: 5,667.

Saturday's lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-2-1-1); 2, Tyler Gentry, RF (5-2-3-3); 3, CJ Alexander, 1B (5-0-1-0); 4, Luca Tresh, C (5-1-1-1); 5, John Rave, CF (4-0-0-1); 6, Seuly Matias, DH (4-0-1-1); 7, Jake Means, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Morgan McCullough, 2B (3-2-1-1); 9, Angelo Castellano, SS (4-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-2-2-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, LF (3-1-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, RF (3-1-2-3); 4, Carson Taylor, DH (5-1-1-0); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (5-0-1-1), Kenneth Betancourt, PR (0-0-0-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Ryan January, C (5-0-1-2); 8, Abiatal Avelino, DH (4-1-2-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-1-0), Andy Pages, PH/CF (1-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World