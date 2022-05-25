Drillers update: Two streaks continue, another ends; Cards add prospects

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Michael McGreevy (Springfield debut; 3-1, 2.58 ERA at High-A Peoria); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.73 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 4-3

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Karbach Ranch Water will be $3 each and Karbach Love Street are $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. Patriotic Flag giveaway — The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 and up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers patriotic flag.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Springfield (Fireworks, Camo Jersey silent auction)

Driller bits

Streaking: Tulsa's James Outman walked in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 17 games and Andy Pages singled in the seventh to stretch his hitting streak to 10 games. However, Springfield pitching ended the Drillers' streak of 11 consecutive games with a home run.

Varland's new role: Tulsa's Gus Varland made his first relief appearance of the season Wednesday after seven starts. He gave up one run and three in 2 1/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts as he threw 26 of 49 pitches for strikes. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "I thought it was fine, gave up a couple of seeing-eye ground balls, but he's just got to throw more strikes."

Cards add prospects: Springfield added three highly regarded St. Louis prospects -- shortstop Masyn Winn, and right-handers Michael McGreevy and Gordon Graceffo. Winn, 20, was batting .349 with seven triples and 15 stolen bases at High-A Peoria. He was ranked by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete," "Fastest Baserunner" and "Best Infield Arm" in the St. Louis Cardinals organization entering the season. McGreevy, 21, was a first-round draft choice last year. He had four walks and 44 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings at Peoria. Graceffo, 22, was selected as the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April as he went 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA in four starts for Peoria.

In the North: Wednesday was the first time this season the Drillers played one of their North Division rivals at ONEOK Field after 18 home games against South teams.

Wednesday's lineups: Springfield — 1, Masyn Winn, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-1-1); 2, Matt Koperniak, LF (5-0-1-0); 3, Jordan Walker, 3B (3-2-1-0); 4, Moises Gomez, DH (4-0-2-0); 5, Pedro Pages, C (4-1-0-1); 6, Justin Toerner, CF (3-1-1-1); 7, Malcom Nunez, 1B (4-1-1-0); 8, Nick Dunn, 3B (2-1-1-1); 9, Delvin Perez, RF (4-1-1-2), Jonah Davis, RF (0-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-0-0-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-1-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (5-0-1-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-1-1-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-1-0); 6, Carson Taylor, DH (1-0-0-2); 7, Devin Mann 2B (3-1-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-1); 9, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

