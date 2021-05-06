Drillers update: Tulsa's Opening Night crowd leads Minor League Baseball

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, LHP Tyler Holton (2019 -- 3-0, 2.23 ERA at short-season Hillsboro); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (2019 -- 2-1, 2.39 ERA at Single-A Stockton)

Promotions: Fireworks/Senior PGA -- There will be a fireworks display after the game. Fans will have an opportunity to win free tickets to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship scheduled May 27-30 at Southern Hills Country Club and can have their photo taken with the Senior PGA trophy.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Amarillo (Drillers Zip Pullovers)

Driller bits

Big crowd: Tulsa's attendance of 5,004 was the largest of all the Opening Night games in the minors on Tuesday. Frisco's crowd of 4,618 was second behind Tulsa in Double-A Central. Minor League Baseball had a total attendance of 103,483 for 47 games. All four Double-A South games were postponed by rain until Wednesday, but none of those drew more than 3,000. The Triple-A West season openers are Thursday.