Drillers update: Tulsa's Opening Night crowd leads Minor League Baseball

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, LHP Tyler Holton (2019 -- 3-0, 2.23 ERA at short-season Hillsboro); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (2019 -- 2-1, 2.39 ERA at Single-A Stockton)
Promotions: Fireworks/Senior PGA -- There will be a fireworks display after the game. Fans will have an opportunity to win free tickets to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship scheduled May 27-30 at Southern Hills Country Club and can have their photo taken with the Senior PGA trophy.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Amarillo (Drillers Zip Pullovers)
Driller bits
Big crowd: Tulsa's attendance of 5,004 was the largest of all the Opening Night games in the minors on Tuesday. Frisco's crowd of 4,618 was second behind Tulsa in Double-A Central. Minor League Baseball had a total attendance of 103,483 for 47 games. All four Double-A South games were postponed by rain until Wednesday, but none of those drew more than 3,000. The Triple-A West season openers are Thursday.
Strong start: Tulsa right-hander Andre Jackson allowed two hits -- both homers -- and had three strikeouts in his four-inning start Wednesday in his Double-A debut as the Drillers won 8-2. Jackson is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "Andre Jackson was outstanding with a four- pitch mix. Just hung a changeup on the second home run, but just a great job by him, he set the tone and that's what we thought we were going to get."
DHs in Double-A: For the first time since the Drillers became a National League affiliate, there will be designated hitters used in all their games. the DH had not been used previously when the Drillers played another NL affiliate such as the Sod Poodles, but Major League Baseball is allowing DHs in all Double-A games. Triple-A games involving NL teams still won't have DHs.
TV guide: Drillers home games on Fridays and Saturday will be televised by RSU-TV, carried on air on channels 35.1 or 35.2 and on Cox Communications on channels 86 or 87.