Drillers update: Tulsa's Michael Busch, Andre Jackson selected for Futures Game

Promotions: Jack White Bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base, or Osage/Greenwood gates will receive a Jack White bobblehead. White played a concert in 2018 at ONEOK Field. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale in the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2 at the main concessions stands.