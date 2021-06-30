Drillers update: Tulsa's Michael Busch, Andre Jackson selected for Futures Game

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 3.75 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45 ERA)
Season series: Tied 7-7
Promotions: Jack White Bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base, or Osage/Greenwood gates will receive a Jack White bobblehead. White played a concert in 2018 at ONEOK Field. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale in the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2 at the main concessions stands.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks, OBI Blood Drive, All-You-Can Eat Tickets)
Driller bits
Busch, Jackson chosen: Drillers infielder Michael Busch and pitcher Andre Jackson were selected Wednesday to play for the National League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Denver’s Coors Field. Arkansas outfielder Julio Rodriguez was picked for the American League.
Roster move: The Drillers placed reliever Guillermo Zuniga (5-1) on the injured list.
Wednesday’s batting orders: Arkansas — 1, Bobby Honeyman, 1B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2, Julio Rodriguez, RF (4-1-0-0); 3, Jake Scheiner, LF (4-1-0-0); 4, Brian O’Keefe, C (4-2-2-4); 5, Josh Morgan, DH (4-1-2-0); 6, Jordan Cowan, SS (4-1-2-1); 7, Joe Rizzo, 2B (4-0-0-1); 8, Conner Lien, CF (3-0-0-0); 9, David Masters, 3B (2-0-1-1).
Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, RF (4-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (2-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Noda, DH (2-0-0-0); 5, Carlos Rincon, LF (3-0-0-0); 6, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0), Clayton Daniel, SS (1-0-0-0); 8, Devin Mann, 1B (4-0-0-0); 9, Stevie Berman, C (3-0-1-0)
Power pitching: Drillers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts Wednesday as relievers Austin Drury, Jordan Martinson and Andrew Schwaab had five each after starter Bryan Brickhouse fanned one.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World