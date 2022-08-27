Drillers Update: Tulsa's bats nearly silent in 2-0 loss at Arkansas

Sunday

Up next: 1:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Kyle Hurt (1-2, 7.67 ERA) ; Arkansas, Taylor Dollard (13-2, 2.05).

Season series: Arkansas leads 9-7 (going into Saturday)

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Saturday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers were shut out for the second time on the current road trip in a 2-0 loss Saturday to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that was dominated by pitching.

Tulsa right-hander Landon Knack allowed only one hit in four innings of work, giving up no runs while striking out three and walking one batter. Reliever Alex Gamboa gave up the game's only runs in the bottom of the fifth, but settled in after that and allowed only two baserunners for the remainder of the game.

Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek combined with three relievers on the shutout. The Drillers were held without a hit over the final five innings of the game. Kody Hoese produced two of Tulsa’s five hits, getting a pair of singles in four at-bats. All ten hits in the game were singles.

ARKANSAS 2, TULSA 0

Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;5;0

Arkansas;000;020;00X;—;2;5;0

Knack, Gamboa (5) and Taylor; Kolek, Weiman (7), Arias (8), Kober (9) and Anchia. W: Kolek (5-12). L: Gamboa (9-3). RBI: ARK, Kirwer (25), Unroe (46). LOB: TUL, 7; ARK, 4. T: 2:10. A: 5,691.

— Staff reports