Drillers update: Tulsa tops Midland 3-2 behind Stone's scoreless start

Saturday

Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Midland, TBA.

Season series: Tulsa leads 3-1

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Friday’s game

With Tulsa having already clinched the Texas League’s first-half championship the night before, the Drillers added another victory with two more games left in the first half, holding on for a 3-2 win over the RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark Friday night in Midland, Texas.

Catcher Chris Betts made the most of his rare opportunity to contribute with a two-out two-RBI double in the second inning, while Ryan Ward’s eighth-inning groundout provided the final, ultimately decisive run.

Gavin Stone (3-2) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, while walking two and striking out one, for the victory. He tossed 75 pitches, 47 for strikes. Guillermo Zuniga earned the save, his eighth of the season, after pitching a one-two-three ninth inning featuring two strikeouts.

Carson Taylor went 3-for-4 in the contest, pushing his batting average to .279 on the season, while also scoring a run.

Taylor started the second inning rally by leading off with a single and eventually ended up on third base, with Brandon Lewis on first, when Betts came to the plate with two outs. Betts proceeded to rip a line drive to center field, scoring both Taylor and Lewis and giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Betts, making just his ninth appearance of the season in the Drillers’ lineup, collected just his third and fourth RBIs of the season.

The Drillers pushed the lead to 3-0 in the eighth when James Outman led off the inning with a double to right. He took third on a wild pitch, then scored when Ward grounded out to second.

That run would prove important when Tulsa reliever Jose Martinez surrendered two in the bottom of the inning. The RockHounds loaded the bases with none out on two singles and a walk, and then Martinez walked Jordan Diaz to force home a run. Martinez then got Brett Harris to ground into a double play, but that brought home Jeremy Eierman from third base, pulling Midland to within 3-2. Martinez then retired Marty Bechina on a fly out to center field to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Matt Milburn (3-5) took the loss on the mound for Midland after giving up two runs on six hits in seven innings, while walking none and striking out five.

TULSA 3, MIDLAND 2

Tulsa;020;000;010;--;3;7;0

Midland;000;000;020;--;2;8;0

Stone, Varland (6), Martinez (8), Zuniga (9) and Betts; Milburn, Danielak (8) and Simoneit. W: Stone (3-2). L: Milburn (3-5). S: Zuniga (8). HR: None.