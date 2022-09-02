Drillers update: Tulsa splits Friday doubleheader with Naturals

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, LHP Lael Lockhart (1-3, 4.95 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 12-10

Promotions: Fireworks/1982 Texas League championship reunion — Many members of the Drillers’ first pennant-winning team will be introduced before the game and be available on the concourse for autographs. In addition, the Drillers will be wearing 1982 replica jerseys that will be available in a silent auction located in front of the Team Store with proceeds benefiting the Drillers Foundation.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. Sunday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks/Frozen Night)

Driller bits

Game 1 recap: The Drillers dropped the opener of Friday’s doubleheader 5-3 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field. Tulsa starting pitcher John Rooney was responsible for all five runs in his 3 2/3 innings.

The Naturals scored one run in the opening frame when leadoff batter Tucker Bradley walked and was plated by Tyler Gentry’s double. They expanded the lead to four runs in the third on a two-run home run by Diego Hernandez and a Seuly Matias RBI single.

Tulsa answered with two runs in the bottom of the third after Justin Yurchak walked and Leonel Valera followed with a triple. Valera was able to score on Ryan Ward’s groundout. The teams traded a pair of solo home runs in the fourth to set the final margin.

Game 2 recap: The Drillers rocketed to 10 runs in the first three innings of the nightcap on their way to a 12-1 victory. Brandon Lewis led Tulsa with home runs in the first and third innings and had 3 RBI. Valera added a 3-run homer of his own in the third.

Three Tulsa pitchers combined to hold the Naturals scoreless through the first six innings, before Cole Percival allowed a pair of walks to start the seventh and gave up Northwest Arkansas’ only run on a Tyler Gentry single.

NATURALS 5, DRILLERS 3 (Game 1)

NWA;103;100;0;—;5;10;0

TUL;002;100;0;—;3;4;0

Hoffmann, Marquez (6) and Tresh; Rooney, Curtis (4), Dodson (6) and January. W: Hoffmann (2-3). L: Rooney (4-6). HR: NWA, Hernandez (2), Bradley (12). RBI: NWA, Bradley (52), Gentry (49), Hernandez 2 (8), Matias (56); TUL, Lewis (57), Valera (41), Ward (71). DP: TUL 2. LOB: NWA 8, TUL 5. T: 2:14.

DRILLERS 12, NATURALS 1 (Game 2)

NWA;000;000;1;—;1;6;2

TUL;406;002;X;—;12;11;0

Sikkema, Klein (4), Webb (6), Eldred (6) and Cropley; Knack, Varland (4), Gamboa (5), Percival (7) and Taylor. W: Gamboa (10-3). L: Sikkema (0-4). HR: TUL, Lewis 2 (22), Valera (10). RBI: NWA, Gentry (50); TUL, Betancourt (4), Hoese 2 (32), Lewis 6 (63), Valera 3 (44). E: NWA, Glendinning (13), McCullough (3). DP: NWA 1, TUL 1. LOB: NWA 9, TUL 4. T: 2:12. A: 6,072.

— From Staff Reports