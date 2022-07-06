Drillers update: Tulsa pitching falters in 12-4 loss to Northwest Arkansas

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; NW Arkansas, TBA.

Season series: Naturals lead 6-2

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Wednesday’s game

Tulsa Drillers pitching was hit hard in a 12-4 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Drillers got off to the quickest possible start when Tulsa leadoff man Jonny DeLuca sent the game's first pitch over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead. But Northwest Arkansas answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and didn't let up, scoring in five of the first six innings.

Drillers starter Kyle Hurt took the loss in his first Double-A appearance, allowing six runs on five hits, walking five and striking out three in three innings of work. Four Tulsa relievers combined to allow six more runs in five innings. DeLuca led Tulsa at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a triple, notching 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Angel Zerpa pitched six innings, giving up three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts to claim the win. Naturals center fielder John Rave went 2-for-3 with two walks and collected 3 RBIs.

— From staff reports